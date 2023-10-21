Liverpool are back in Premier League action against Everton in the weekend’s early kick-off, and Jurgen Klopp has a number of fitness issues to deal with as he ponders his selection.

The red and blue halves of Merseyside will meet for the 243rd time on Saturday lunchtime in a huge clash to get us back underway after the international break.

Liverpool have won six of their last seven meetings with the Blues at Anfield and are looking to continue that trend as they search for a much-needed three points to rebuild their early season momentum.

They will have to do so without a number of key squad members, with the manager providing a fitness update for the squad in his Friday press conference.

Here is a rundown of who is available, who is a doubt and who is out of contention for Saturday:

Liverpool fans saw their worst fears realised in Klopp’s pre-Everton press conference as the manager revealed Andy Robertson will require surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

Cody Gakpo trained for the first time with the squad on Thursday, but Klopp insisted he will “have to see” whether he can be considered for involvement against Everton.

Curtis Jones will have to wait to make his return from suspension following his dismissal at Tottenham, but Diogo Jota is eligible having served his one-match ban from the same game.

Spanish midfield pair Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain absent with hip and adductor problems respectively, while Conor Bradley continues to nurse the back problem that has kept him out since pre-season.

Caoimhin Kelleher has recovered from the knee cut which kept him out against Union SG and is likely to reclaim his spot on the bench, while Ben Doak will miss out on a spot in the squad having sustained a muscle problem.

Luke Chambers is unlikely to be available after picking up an ankle injury of his own and having only returned to training on Friday.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Brighton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers*

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo*, Jota

* Doubtful