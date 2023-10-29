Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest this weekend and Jurgen Klopp will have to live without several of his senior squad members.

The Reds renewed a historic top-flight rivalry last season when Forest returned to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

It ended in defeat at the City Ground last October, but revenge was had at Anfield in April when Liverpool ran out 3-2 winners having been pegged back twice in the second half.

Klopp will be aiming to take home the spoils once again on Sunday afternoon, but he will do so with a number of players missing for the contest.

Let’s take a look at the rundown of who will be absent for this weekend’s clash:

Curtis Jones did feature in Thursday’s 5-1 victory over Toulouse in the Europa League, but he will serve the final match of his domestic ban this weekend against Forest.

A muscle injury prevented Ben Doak from making an almost certain appearance in midweek, and he remains unlikely to be available for Sunday’s clash.

Youngsters Conor Bradley and Stefan Bajcetic are continuing their recoveries from long-term back and adductor issues respectively and are not in contention.

Thiago is also yet to return to full training due to his hip injury, while Andy Robertson is expected to be sidelined for the rest of 2023 with a dislocated shoulder.

It is unclear whether Luis Diaz will be involved due to the distressing events involving his parents in Colombia.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Nottingham Forest

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Diaz*, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota