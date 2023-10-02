Liverpool have received an automatic fine from the FA, after seven yellow cards and two reds were shown in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

The Reds’ first loss of the season is mired in controversy which, it is hoped, could ultimately change the way in which games are officiated in England.

A vague explanation of the failure to award Luis Diaz a goal has been widely dismissed, with the club issuing a statement on Sunday night questioning how “human error” was used in excuse.

But beyond the decision to rule Diaz offside, Liverpool also saw two players sent off and four others booked, many in questionable circumstances.

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah were both cautioned despite seemingly not being in the wrong, with Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister also booked along with assistant manager Peter Krawietz.

Curtis Jones saw an initial yellow card upgraded to a red after a VAR check, while Diogo Jota was dismissed for two bookable offences, the first of which should not have stood.

As a result of seven yellow cards and two reds being shown to Liverpool players and staff, the FA have issued an automatic fine of £25,000.

It comes amid the furore over VAR Darren England assistant VAR Dan Cook’s failings, along with the baffling on-field officiating of referee Simon Hooper.

• READ: “Comedy show!” – Ex-referees “flabbergasted” by VAR “disaster”

An investigation is underway into their performance within PGMOL, with Liverpool explaining they would “explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club could yet receive further charges following post-match comments from players on social media.

Mac Allister is among those in question for a reply to Tottenham defender Cristian Romero’s post on Instagram, in which he suggested Spurs had played with “12 players.”

The Echo report that “sources confirm there has been no decision either way on potential action,” though any charge would come under major scrutiny given the wider issues.

“To the 3,000 Reds who kept us going to the very end, your support was incredible!” Andy Robertson wrote on Instagram.

“Others may have let us down, but you never did.”

Comments such as those are vague, and are unlikely to contravene FA guidelines which warn against posts that “imply bias, attack their integrity, are personally offensive, prolonged, or particularly unreasonable [against match officials].”