Liverpool have had more changes in the sporting director department than they would like, and now they are reported to have joined Bayern Munich in the hunt for another.

Jorg Schmadtke arrived at the end of May to replace the outgoing Julian Ward on a year-long contract, with both parties able to cut the deal short after three months.

That time has come and gone after a summer transfer window that returned mixed reviews as to his influence, but news has been quiet on what comes next.

German outlet Bild, however, have now reported that Liverpool are “looking into” Max Eberl, who worked as RB Leipzig’s sporting director up until the end of September.

He was relieved of his duties due to what Leipzig termed as a “lack of commitment.” He had only been in the position since December last year after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach after 13 years.

Eberl has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich to take up a role on their board – he is a product of their academy – and a move has been expected by the German media.

Though Liverpool “could intervene” Bild report, with expert Marcel Reif saying: “[Eberl] has obviously done everything right, and the world is his oyster after Leipzig.”

Eberl is known to have an “acute eye for talent,” with Marco Reus, Juan Arango, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Granit Xhaka among his list of success stories.

But the 50-year-old also has plenty of experience of working under various conditions without an influx of funds at his disposal.

And let’s not forget, he had close contact with the Reds over the summer thanks to the Dominik Szoboszlai and Fabio Carvalho deals.

Whether Liverpool move on from Schmadtke and can actually tempt Eberl to overlook his ties to Bayern remains to be seen.

Though, on face value, Eberl has plenty of experience and contacts to be the right fit for Liverpool and it makes sense for the club to at least have sounded him out.

Liverpool did encouraging business over the summer but there is plenty of work still to be done in the upcoming transfer windows, and they will need and want long-term clarity over their sporting director position.