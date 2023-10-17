Liverpool have been credited with interest in teenage midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, but would face competition for the German’s signature should they make a move.

The Reds conducted a major overhaul in the middle of the park during the summer which saw five senior midfielders leave the club and four new signings come in in their place.

It doesn’t appear that the club are necessarily finished with that surgery either, with links to a January move for Andre of Fluminense continuing.

Ouedraogo is also a name that is said to have caught Liverpool’s attention, with the 17-year-old producing a string of impressive displays with 2. Bundesliga side Schalke.

Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg has named the Reds alongside AC Milan, Everton and Brighton as potential suitors.

Ouedraogo made history with Schalke twice in his side’s 5-3 defeat to Hamburg in the season opener back in July by becoming the youngest player to appear – and subsequently score – for the club.

Plettenberg has indicated that the teenager would be available for around £17.3 million to overseas clubs, with German champions Bayern Munich also reportedly keeping tabs on the player’s situation.

The teenager typically operates as an attacking midfielder for Schalke and has been a shining light in Schalke’s difficult start to the campaign as they currently languish in 16th in the German second tier.

Ouedraogo also has 15 caps for his country’s U17 side to his name having been handed his debut by manager Christian Wuck last year.

Five of those appearances came en route to winning the U17 Euros in the summer, with his goal in the semi-final helping his side to a 5-3 win over Poland on the way to lifting the trophy.

The youngster is likely to have plenty of offers on the table when it comes to making his next move, but he certainly provides Liverpool with a valuable option for the future should he decide upon Anfield as his next destination.

Interim sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was appointed back in May with a view to focussing recruitment efforts on the “German market“, with three of the four summer purchases coming from that direction.

Whether Ouedraogo becomes the latest to make that switch remains to be seen, but it appears the busy summer has not perturbed the Reds from making further midfield inquiries if reports are to be believed.