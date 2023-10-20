It is the big one this weekend as Liverpool return to Premier League action with a Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Premier League (9) | Anfield

October 21, 2023 | 12.30pm (BST)

The international break is over and the Reds will welcome their 16th-placed blue neighbours for what promises to be another fiery occasion at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be keen to shake off the two disappointing results that preceded the break and bring back the winning feeling that came before them.

Here are the 10 main things you will need to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Everton.

1. Team news

The manager gave us the news we feared on Friday as he told us Andy Robertson will require surgery, meaning he is likely to be out until 2024.

Cody Gakpo has a chance of being involved having trained “once” with the squad, but Klopp insisted we will “have to see” if he is available.

Ben Doak is out of contention with a “little muscle thing” while Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain out of action.

2. Coote back on VAR

Just in case you thought things couldn’t get any worse when it comes to referees, the man who was on VAR duties for the infamous Virgil van Dijk and Thiago injuries is back this weekend.

David Coote is the official in charge at Stockley Park having assumed the same position for the 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture back in 2020.

He is the man who ‘forgot’ to check Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Van Dijk for a red card, this should be fun!

As for the on-field referee, that job has been handed to Craig Pawson.

3. Everton team news

Sean Dyche confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the Blues will be without long-term absentees Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes for the contest.

He also added that he expects Idrissa Gana Gueye to make a return, with the Senegalese international having missed Everton’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth prior to the break.

4. 243 and counting

For some reason, the Merseyside derby is one of the few fixtures that seems to always be labelled with its number of occurrences and Saturday will see the 243rd playing of the contest.

In that time, the Reds have been victorious on 98 occasions, losing 67 times and drawing a further 77 times.

The first ‘unofficial’ meeting between the two sides came just a year after Liverpool were founded and, unsurprisingly, it ended in controversial circumstances.

You can read more about that game here.

5. ANOTHER early kick-off

Klopp’s protestations earlier this season about the number of 12.30pm games his side are scheduled in for after international breaks don’t look like being heard any time soon!

The Reds will face Everton as Saturday’s lunchtime fixture this weekend and have also been moved to the same slot for the Man City clash after the November internationals.

Liverpool have been dealt that particular card more than double that of any other side in the league and will once again have to face another 48-hour turnaround for his South American players.

6. Everton’s Anfield hoodoo

The manager hasn’t had it all his own way at Goodison Park in this fixture, but he has had plenty of joy when the Blues have come to Anfield under his stewardship.

Liverpool have won eight of the 10 Anfield meetings between the sides since Klopp took over in 2015, scoring 21 times and conceding seven in that period.

Everton ended their long wait for an away derby win in front of an empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, but have not beaten the Reds in front of spectators at Anfield since 1999.

7. Never over until it’s over

Liverpool have scored a remarkable five stoppage-time winners against Everton in the Premier League era alone, more than against any other side in the division.

Ronny Rosenthal, Gary McAllister, Dirk Kuyt, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi have all had the pleasure of sealing the Blues’ fate in the dying seconds, it’s no wonder they hate this game so much!

8. Blues in trouble again?

For the third season in a row, our blue neighbours look to be staring down the barrel of relegation.

Everton have been saved in the final weeks of the last two seasons but another slow start from a favourable set of fixtures has put them in danger once again.

The Reds have the chance to compound those early problems on Saturday at the start of what looks to be a tricky run for Dyche’s side following the break.

9. Unlikely hero?

Alexis Mac Allister is yet to get on the scoresheet for the Reds, but he has a surprisingly good goal record against the Blues.

The World Cup winner has scored three in his last three games against Everton and could join Dutch duo Van Dijk and Gakpo on the list of players to have opened their Liverpool accounts in the Merseyside derby.

10. Follow along with us!

If you’re looking for like-minded coverage of events at Anfield this weekend then we have got you covered!

You can keep up to date with the Merseyside derby live on This Is Anfield’s live blog, which will be available to follow straight from our website from 45 minutes prior to kick-off.

Another huge game to get us back underway, up the Reds!