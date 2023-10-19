Liverpool currently have Jorg Schmadtke assuming the role of sporting director but links have emerged to Max Eberl, though any approach could hinge on Bayern Munich.

The Reds appointed Schmadtke back in May, replacing the outgoing Julian Ward ahead of what was a pivotal summer for the club in the transfer window.

Schmadtke signed a one-year deal that could be revisited after three months, and while he is still in his post, reports emerged over Liverpool “looking into” former Leipzig sporting director Eberl.

And now the reputable Florian Plettenberg, of Sky Germany, has stated there are no “concrete talks or negotiations” between the two parties “at the moment” as the 50-year-old “wants” to join Bayern.

Eberl is a product of the Bavarians’ academy and has long been expected to take up a role with the reigning Bundesliga champions after being relieved of his duties at Leipzig in September.

? News Max #Eberl: He‘s not in concrete talks or in negotiations with Liverpool at the moment. ?? As the 50 y/o still wants to join FC Bayern! But: #LFC boss Billy Hogan and Eberl have a good relation. Liverpool wanted to bring him in as their new Sporting Director in 2022.… pic.twitter.com/AVEBE4JNsi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 18, 2023

His dismissal came after what Leipzig termed a “lack of commitment” just nine months into the job – he arrived at the club following 13 years at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Eberl would offer plenty of experience and expertise at Anfield with the likes of Marco Reus, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Granit Xhaka among his success stories.

But while Plettenberg goes on to say that Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan and Eberl have “a good relation” after sounding out his interest to come to Anfield in 2022, the next move “now depends” on Bayern.

Eberl has been tipped by the German media for some time now to join Bayern and assume the role as their director of football, and Liverpool will surely be keeping a close eye on any developments.

Though, The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported earlier this week that “senior Anfield figures have played down reports” of Eberl being considered at Anfield, but that would surely be remiss of them.

For now, Schmadtke remains in the post for Liverpool and only time will tell how long for.