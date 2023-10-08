It is a momentous day for Jurgen Klopp as he celebrates eight years as Liverpool manager, can he notch league win 191 against tricky Brighton?

On this day eight years ago, Klopp was appointed as Liverpool manager. He has overseen 190 wins in his 303 league games in charge.

Liverpool are six goals short of recording 650 in league games under the German.

And he’ll hope to see 11 players start and finish on his special day as Liverpool have spent almost a quarter of this league campaign with fewer than 11 players on the pitch, in terms of minutes.

Salah outright top again?

Mo Salah needs one goal to become the Reds’ leading scorer in history against Albion. He has six, currently level with Kenny Dalglish.

Salah is also in line to equal the club’s appearance record against the Seagulls. He would join Jordan Henderson on 14.

All of the Egyptian’s three league goals this season have been scored at Anfield. His last top-flight goals away from home came at Leeds in mid-April.

The Reds know how to bounce back

Liverpool have not lost a second successive league game since the 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on April 1. They had lost 1-0 at Bournemouth the previous week.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson of Liverpool’s outfield players have played every minute of the league campaign so far. Alisson has also not missed a minute of league action.

Liverpool have won one of the last six league encounters with Brighton – at the AMEX in March 2022 – drawing three and losing two in that sequence. Prior to that run they had won six on the bounce.

Expect goals!

They won five of their opening six top-flight matches of a season for the first time ever before suffering the 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

Brighton have scored in 23 consecutive league fixtures, scoring 52 times, since a 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in February.

They have gone 11 consecutive Premier League games without keeping a clean sheet for only the second time, also doing so from January-April 2018 (13 in a row).

Last season, they were the first team to score three or more goals in each league meeting of a season against Liverpool since Manchester City in 2017/18.

Time for Taylor

Anthony Taylor is the on-field referee on the south coast. Notably, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 13 games that Taylor has refereed.

Whereas Brighton have lost their last two home games when Taylor has been in charge.

This Season’s Scorers

Brighton: Joao Pedro 5, Ferguson 4, Gross 3, March 3, Mitoma 3, Adingra 1, Estupinan 1, Ansu Fati 1, Welbeck 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Jota 4, Nunez 4, Salah 4, Diaz 3, Gakpo 3, Szoboszlai 2, Gravenberch 1, Robertson 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).