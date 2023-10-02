“Now we can think and talk about Liverpool,” proclaimed Union SG manager Karel Geraerts as his side won their sixth game of the season to head to Anfield as league leaders.

“An absolute highlight game” awaits the Belgian side in the words of Geraerts, with Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool now only days away in what is the second Europa League group game.

And Union SG have prepared for the matchup in the best way possible, with a 3-1 victory over strugglers Charleroi on Sunday.

It was their third win in succession in the Belgian Pro League and coupled with Gent’s draw, they now sit on the top of the table thanks to their goals scored so far.

In nine league matches this season, Union have scored 18 – with the majority (11) coming in the first half, as they did against Charleroi.

Union scored the opener through Ross Sykes before the visitors responded to make it 1-1, but two goals, in the 45th and 45+4th minute, were significant blows and set Geraerts’ side on course for their victory.

Christian Burgess scored in the final minute of first-half regulation time as Sykes added his second minutes later, with the 3-1 scoreline at the break remaining the same at the final whistle.

Geraerts made seven changes to his XI from the side that won 3-2 over RWDM three days previous, it included Alexis Mac Allister‘s brother, Kevin, who came off the bench on Sunday.

Union typically use a 3-4-2-1 system and their biggest goal threat, Dennis Eckert, has five goals so far this season but has missed the last four matches due to a knock.

Goalkeeper Anthony Moris was withdrawn after 70 minutes with a minor issue, but he is expected to be available at Anfield.

With the Belgian side having showed they can start games fast, as abovementioned, Liverpool will have to be alert as to not concede the first goal of the match for the seventh time already this season.

“Now, for sure, we can think and talk about Liverpool, an absolutely hightlight game. For sure, we have to show a good performance,” Geraerts declared in a team huddle after the win.

Union SG XI vs. Charleroi: Moris (Imbrechts 70′); Sykes (Mac Allister 87′), Burgess, Leysen; Francois (Teklab 62′), Sadiki, Vanhoutte (Amoura 70′), Terho; Rasmussen, Puertas; Rodriguez (Nilsson 70′)

Subs not used: Machida, Lazare