The first news overview of the week includes a sporting director update, fiery women’s derby reaction and plenty more!

Schmadtke remains

The future of Jorg Schmadtke has felt up in the air in recent days, with Bild reporting last week that former RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl was being touted as a potential replacement.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, those links have been denied by “senior Anfield figures.”

Eberl left his position with the Bundesliga side after “failure to commit” to the club amid reports linking him with a switch to Bayern Munich.

The German champions remain reportedly interested parties, while Schmadtke is credited with having significant influence behind the scenes at Anfield.

Pearce wrote: “All parties agreed to sit down after the end of the transfer window to assess the summer and how the arrangement was working out.

“Schmadtke spoke about how they might just shake hands at that stage and agree to go their separate ways. That he remains in the role is a testament to how highly his contribution over the past four and a half months is valued.”

3 things today: Salah regularly mobbed & Elliott defends Henderson

The security guard for Mohamed Salah has illustrated how popular the Egyptian king is in his home country

Harvey Elliott has defended Jordan Henderson after the former Liverpool captain was booed by his own fans at Wembley

Matt Beard has said he is “sick to death” of officiating mistakes after his side saw a goal wrongly ruled out for offside inside five minutes against Everton

Latest Liverpool FC news

Scotland have secured their place at Euro 2024 in Germany next year, where Ben Doak will be hoping to be involved

Luis Garcia has said “the history of Liverpool is still in me” when recalling the “privilege” of playing for the Reds

A remarkable expected goals stat has demonstrated just how strong Liverpool’s attacking talent is this season

Around the grounds

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will pay £1.3 billion for a 25 per cent stake in Man United, time for them to go and get the green and yellow scarves out again! (Sky Sports)

A brace from former Red Harry Wilson helped Wales on their way to a vital 2-1 win over Croatia in Euro 2024 qualifying (BBC)

Mohamed Elneny has admitted he “cried” when Arsenal asked him to stay, we didn’t think things were that bad at the Emirates! (Evening Standard)

Video of the day and match of the night

Week nine of our ‘Live at 5’ show sees Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts answer your questions live on air, come and get involved!

Three Reds are in action as Greece take on the Netherlands in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier.

You can watch Kostas Tsimikas take on Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo live on Viaplay Sports 2, with the game getting underway at 7.45pm (BST).