Ben Doak will have his sights set on a place in Scotland’s senior squad next summer after they secured their ticket to Euro 2024.

The Scots will be heading to Germany for next year’s tournament after Spain’s 1-0 win over Norway ensured they are guaranteed a top-two place in Group A of qualifying, with two games to spare.

It is the first time Scotland have qualified for a major tournament via a qualifying group since 1997, with their place at Euro 2020 secured through the Nations League.

Andy Robertson will lead his country into the tournament as captain next year, but he might not be the only Liverpool player involved in the Scotland squad.

Doak continued his progress at international level by converting from the spot to net his first goal for Scotland U21s in their 3-1 win over Hungary last week.

The 17-year-old is making great strides with his country, with the Scotland U21s boss, Scot Gemmill, revealing earlier this month that his country are waiting for the “right moment” to offer him a senior call-up.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke watched on from the stands as Doak netted against Hungary, and the youngster will certainly have one eye on making the squad that travel to Germany.

Doak already has eight first-team appearances for the Reds and has demonstrated that he can be trusted at the highest level.

He has recently played as a centre-forward for his country at under-21 level, but is typically used as a right-winger in Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Fitness permitting, Robertson will be Doak’s skipper in Germany, should he make the plane having led his country at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament two years ago.

Liverpool’s left-back sustained a dislocated shoulder in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spain and the extent of the damage currently remains unclear.

He will be hoping Doak joins him next summer after Scotland reached back-to-back tournaments for the first time in 26 years.

The teenager has impressed for both club and country when given the opportunity to do so and looks to be on the right path to get the nod for the Euros.