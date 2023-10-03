A first senior cap for Scotland may not be too far in Ben Doak‘s future, with the forward singled out for more praise by his country’s U21s boss.

Doak has featured four times for Scotland U21s having been handed his debut at the age of just 16.

Scot Gemmill lauded Doak’s “exceptional performance” as a centre-forward against Spain U21s last month and the teenager has again been selected for the next set of international fixtures with the young Scots against Hungary and Malta later this month.

Doak’s current national boss has given the winger further plaudits following recent displays in training and on the pitch, describing him as a “leader” despite his young age.

“He is becoming a leader off the pitch even though he is younger, and he sets an example every day in training,” Gemmill told the Herald.

“There is no question Ben is definitely maturing very fast and you can tell he is obviously training and playing every day with really good players, so it is really exciting to see his development.”

The youngster netted four times in nine appearances at U17 level with Scotland and already has a goal to his name with the U21 side.

Gemmill has also insisted that Doak will be promoted to Scotland’s first team when the “right moment” comes and didn’t rule out that opportunity coming in the next “international window.”

“It is obviously Steve [Clarke] and his staff’s decision. We are all in agreement that Ben will play for Scotland, and it is up to Steve when that moment is,” he continued in talking about his prospects of a senior cap.

“Whether that is in the next international window or not is up to Steve and his staff. Everyone knows Ben will play for Scotland it is just up to the manager to pick the right moment and we have to trust him.

“I think we are all in agreement it is just about picking the right moment and Steve and his staff will do that.”

Doak won’t quite be able to become his nation’s youngest-ever player, with that accolade belonging to John Lambie having made his first appearance at the age of 17 years and 92 days back in 1986.

It is clear, however, that he is progressing rapidly and both club and international level, having made three senior appearances for the Reds already this season.

He will be hoping his big chance with Scotland is around the corner having already performed in the top-flight for Liverpool on several occasions.