Liverpool were dealt a late blow as they conceded a last-minute equaliser in their WSL match against West Ham.

West Ham Women 1-1 Liverpool FC Women

Women’s Super League (4), Victoria Road

October 22, 2023

Goal: Ueki 90+5′; Hobinger 52′

After a disappointing defeat to Everton at Anfield last weekend, the Reds thought they had responded with three points until a late leveller sank Liverpool’s mood.

Manager Matt Beard made a surprise change to the starting XI, as Natasha Flint replaced Missy Bo Kearns to make her first WSL start in a Liverpool shirt.

It was another summer signing, though, whose goal meant Liverpool led against West Ham for 43 minutes.

At Dagenham and Redbridge’s Victoria Road Stadium, the Reds were the better team and went close in the first half through Fuka Nagano and Emma Koivisto.

Ceri Holland then came closest when she struck the crossbar, following Taylor Hinds’ cross that found her on the left of the box.

Gemma Bonner also hit the woodwork when, four minutes after the break, the veteran defender saw her header hit the bar.

The Reds didn’t have to wait much longer for their opener, however.

Holland won the ball in the hosts’ half before feeding Marie Hobinger, who found the bottom corner with her shot from the edge of the area.

The Austrian midfielder signed for Liverpool in the summer and is already averaging 0.4 goals per 90 minutes, helping to take the Reds’ midfield to a new level alongside Nagano.

Rehanne Skinner’s West Ham side improved towards the end and, unfortunately, Liverpool’s new-look defence couldn’t hold out.

With four minutes of injury time already played, Riko Ueki managed to scramble the ball home with the ball bouncing through the Liverpool box, to put a dagger through in the travelling supporters’ hopes.

It was a difficult one to take for Liverpool but is another sign of their progression from last season, when they didn’t manage a WSL away win all campaign.

LFC Women: Laws; Clark, Bonner (Parry 84′), Fisk; Koivisto (Matthews 70′), Nagano, Hobinger (Kearns 76′), Hinds; Haug (Enderby 84′), Flint (Daniels 70′), Holland

Subs not used: Micah, Taylor, Lundgaard, Lawley

Next match: Leicester (H) – Women’s Super League – Sunday, November 5, 2pm (GMT)