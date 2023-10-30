While there may be an ongoing discussion around Alexis Mac Allister‘s role as a No. 6, in the mind of Jurgen Klopp, the Argentine only provided support for his side of the debate on Sunday.

With 12 passes into the final third, 11 recoveries and eight duels won – plus being fouled a game high of four times – Mac Allister showcased both sides of his game against Forest.

Again starting as the No. 6, Mac Allister helped dictate the tempo of the match while also propelling the team forward on a comfortable afternoon at Anfield.

The Argentine’s game intelligence was on full show, and in his 10th game in the position for the Reds, Klopp reiterated why the qualities Mac Allister possesses is what makes him valuable as the No. 6 – especially against deep defending sides.

“It’s not really a discussion we have, otherwise we wouldn’t play him there. Obviously,” Klopp said of Mac Allister.

“I think today everybody could see the benefit of a player who comes rather from the offensive side of the game than from the other side.

“In a game where you have to create things where you have to pass, switch sides – that’s how it is because not all balls reach the target.

“But if you try something in tight spaces, that’s completely normal. I have no problem at all with losing balls around the box because that’s where we should be then for the counter-press.

“So, these things can happen.

The manager has previously noted his team and their compactness for either helping or hindering Mac Allister, but they were certainly on tune against Forest.

“I’m really pleased for him,” Klopp continued. “A lot of top defensive moments, really killed the counter and stuff like this – he’s good in these things.

“That’s why we play him there. In one-v-one situations, he’s really good and we have to make sure as a team that the spaces are really small in these moments.

“We can do that with the [No.] 8s, wingers and the central striker and we can do that with the centre-half defending in midfield in these moments.

“We have a really creative player in the centre of the park, together with Trent in some moments which is, obviously, helpful. Very helpful.”