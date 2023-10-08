Liverpool travel to Brighton in the Premier League hoping to build on Thursday’s win vs. Union SG. Here’s how to watch the match live on TV and online worldwide.

By the end of Sunday, we will know with more assurance who Liverpool’s competitors will be this season.

Tottenham look set to be firm a firm contender for the top four and are currently top of the league. Arsenal‘s fixture vs. Man City, after Liverpool’s match, will tell us how both of those sides are faring.

If Liverpool were to beat Brighton, it would put down a marker and confirm that last weekend’s result at Tottenham was a real anomaly, if we didn’t already know that.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team will form tough opposition, but Liverpool at their best can win.

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide on how to watch the match in the UK and around the world.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, midnight (Monday) in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Brighton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream with Peacock here.

Canada Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s Premier League away match on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Fast Sports, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, VOOsport World 1, Paramount+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Moja TV, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Nova Sports Prime, Cytavision on the Go, Skylink, Canal+ Action, Denmark See, Viaplay Denmark, See, Sky Sport 7, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport360, WOW, Nova Sports Prime, Now E, Match4, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Vidio, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sport 1, AbemaTV, SPOTV ON 2, ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, sooka, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Viaplay Netherlands, MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium, Canal+ Sport Online, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Orange Sport 2 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Play, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Digi Online, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, Canal+ Action, DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1 Spain, Viaplay Sweden, True ID, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, Peacock, K+ SPORT 1, VieON

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.