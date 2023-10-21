It is another early start for Liverpool and their return after the break sees them meet Everton in the 243rd Merseyside derby. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online worldwide.

The international break is over and it was not without incident for the Reds, who will now be without Andy Robertson for the remainder of 2023.

But Jurgen Klopp and Co. have to quickly move on and focus on the next challenges that lay in wait, and that includes the visit of Everton.

Sean Dyche’s side have less league points (seven) than games played (eight) but Liverpool cannot afford to underestimate the visitors if they are to secure their sixth Premier League win.

Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 10.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the latest Merseyside derby on the following channels worldwide:

