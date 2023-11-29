Liverpool FC book recommendations – our top 11 for you!

There are few things better than immersing yourself in the world of Liverpool FC, and books can be the best way to do it. And you are not short on brilliant options!

Liverpool fans have been treated over the years to an endless number of exceptional books that centre around our club, from historical figures and moments to autobiographies and personal reflections.

There is simply something for everyone, whether you love getting engrossed in a book, are more of a sporadic reader, or if you are an information seeker or want something emotional.

Over Liverpool’s 131-year history, there has been no shortage of legendary figures and moments to document, and here we’ve picked out some of our favourites to recommend to you!

Quiet Genius – Ian Herbert

The story of Liverpool’s most successful manager, with interviews and insight into what made Bob Paisley tick and succeed. It is a tale that needed telling.

The Anatomy of Liverpool – Jonathan Wilson

A version of Liverpool’s history depicted over 10 selected games from the club’s history, including the 1977 European Cup and the Miracle of Istanbul. An insightful look at defining matches.

My Story – Steven Gerrard

A first-hand account of a career that inspired countless future players, from defining triumphs to heartbreaking lows, this one is not easy to put down.

Hillsborough, The Truth – Phil Scraton

A powerful and harrowing account of the Hillsborough disaster which exposes the lies and the cover-up. The full truth for all to see and an essential read for any Liverpool supporter.

Red Odyssey – Jeff Goulding

An emotion-provoking look at the history of Liverpool FC from its origin in 1982, right up until the Reds became champions under lockdown, written over three instalments with brilliant first-hand accounts.

Shankly: My Story

The only authorised autobiography telling the story of the great Bill Shankly, a captivating insight into the man behind the legend. For those who did not live to witness his greatness, it’s a must have.

The Voice of Anfield: My Fifty Years with Liverpool FC – George Sephton

George Sephton has been the stadium announcer at Anfield for more than 50 years, as you can imagine his stories and experiences are simply incredible. From Shankly to Klopp, and everything inbetween.

The Untouchables – Kieran Smith and Jeff Goulding

A remarkable collection of stories of the legendary “Untouchables” side that secured back-to-back title wins in the 1920s. For those with a fascination of the past, this is the one for you!

Klopp: Bring the Noise – Raphael Honigstein

A beautifully crafted book that captures the journey of Jurgen Klopp, from his humble beginnings in the Black Forest to Liverpool, with insight from those who know him best. A detailed biography.

Red or Dead – David Peace

A fictional story on the rise and remarkable success shared by Liverpool and Shankly, but one that also aptly acknowledges the wider world in which it is set. A compelling book that is hard to put down.

The Liverpool Encyclopedia – Arnie Baldursson and Gudmundur Magnusson

From the makers of LFCHistory.net, this beautifully presented book chronicles the history and faces that made the club what it is. You will not be short on facts after reading this!

