Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool: Nunez stunner fires Reds into last 8

Liverpool have progressed to the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win in tricky conditions at Bournemouth, with Darwin Nunez‘s stunner sealing the result.

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

League Cup Fourth Round, Vitality Stadium

November 1, 2023

Goals

Gakpo 30′

Kluivert 64′

Nunez 70′ (assist: Alexander-Arnold)

Three days after their latest league victory, Jurgen Klopp named a strong squad in pursuit of making the last eight of the League Cup for the fifth time under his tutelage.

Despite making eight changes, the depth of Liverpool’s squad was made apparent, with only Kostas Tsimikas, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah retained from Sunday.

The No. 11 – who started as captain for the very first time – played through the middle in attack, with Szoboszlai to his right in another nod to the No. 8’s versatility.

Wet and windy conditions did not make for eye-catching football – the rain was coming down sideways – but the Reds made the most of the ball pinballing in the six-yard box for the opener.

Cody Gakpo, on his return to the XI following a knee injury, etched his name on the scoresheet after reacting the quickest to two deflections from a Liverpool corner.

Szoboszlai was a consistent threat with his angled runs, and while Bournemouth were given some impetus with space left across the Reds’ backline, the Cherries managed just 102 accurate passes in the first 45.

HT: Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

Salah starts as Reds captain for the very first time

Gakpo and Nunez on the scoresheet

Reds move on to the League Cup quarter-final – played in mid-December

The wind gave the Reds pause for thought in the second half, with any high ball played out from the back held up in the air and inviting Bournemouth pressure as the Reds played out from the back.

Joe Gomez had to head the ball off the line as the Cherries harnessed the conditions from a corner, but the Reds could not stop the second inswinger as Justin Kluivert headed the ball into the net for 1-1.

Liverpool made one careless mistake after the other to hand all momentum to the hosts, but as we well know it takes only one moment of magic to turn things around, and who other than Nunez to provide it!

The Uruguayan was introduced alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, who moved into midfield, nine minutes before cutting onto his right foot and curling the ball spectacularly under the crossbar.

Nunez’s seventh goal of the season edged Liverpool back into the lead with 20 minutes remaining, triggering changes from both sides as the Cherries rolled the dice.

Liverpool held firm, though, sealing their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup in their 12th win of the season across all competitions.

TIA Man of the Match: Jarell Quansah

Referee: John Brooks

Bournemouth: Radu; Smith (Aarons 82′), Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Scott (Moore 81′), Billing (Tavernier 61′), Christie; Semenyo (Brooks 74′), Solanke, Kluivert (Traore 74′)

Subs not used: Plain, Senesi, Rothwell, Dango

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo (Mac Allister 60′), Elliott (Nunez 60′), Jones (Alexander-Arnold 60′); Szoboszlai (Gravenberch 76′), Salah, Gakpo (Jota 81′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Konate, Van Dijk, Scanlon

Next Match: Luton (A) – Premier League, Sunday, November 5, 4.30pm GMT