Liverpool are set to line up at Bournemouth with eight changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend, with Jurgen Klopp rotating again.

The Reds are at Dean Court looking to book a place in the League Cup quarter-finals, taking on Bournemouth for the second time this season already.

A strong side secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Forest on Sunday, and with the trip to Luton to come this weekend, Klopp has rung the changes.

Caoimhin Kelleher is back in goal, replacing Alisson, with the Irishman hoping for his first clean sheet of the season.

Ahead of Kelleher in defence are Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas, with Wataru Endo in as No. 6.

Joining Endo in midfield are Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, whose Premier League ban has ended but requires minutes after a three-match suspension.

Mohamed Salah, captain for the night, and Harvey Elliott flank Cody Gakpo in attack – though there is a possibility of seeing Jones push forward and Elliott drop into the middle of the park.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are among the options available on Klopp’s bench. And as for Bournemouth, ex-Red Dominic Solanke starts.

Bournemouth: Radu; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Scott, Philip, Christie; Semenyo, Solanke, Kluivert

Substitutes: Plain, Aarons, Senesi, Rothwell, Traore, Brooks, Dango, Tavernier, Moore

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Elliott, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Van Dijk, Scanlon, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jota, Nunez