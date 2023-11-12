Liverpool need a positive result to take into the break, and Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes as his side host Brentford – and an exciting teenager is named on the bench!

The most recent two performances have been indicative of the Reds’ performances and the hope – and expectation – is that will change on the team’s return to Anfield.

Klopp’s side have won all eight home matches in all competitions this season and can equal a club record should they win by a margin of two or more goals, but that won’t be an easy feat.

Alisson will be key behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

With Alexis Mac Allister suspended for this match, Wataru Endo makes his second Premier League start and is joined in midfield by Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

As for the forward line, Darwin Nunez is on the hunt for his eighth goal of the season and lines up next to Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota – the trio were used off the bench in midweek.

The manager also has the likes of Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott to turn to from the bench when the time comes.

And it is a big day for 16-year-old Trey Nyoni, who is on the bench this afternoon after a brilliant start to his young career following a summer move.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gakpo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Elliott, Nyoni, Doak, Diaz

Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock; Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa

Substitutes: Strakosha, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Baptise, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe