Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz‘s father certainly enjoyed Liverpool’s late equaliser at the Etihad, but they both had different ways of showing it, as fans spotted.

The first game back after the international break and the early start were not the ideal ingredients for a classic between the two teams, but it delivered in terms of nervous energy – for fans, that is.

City’s goal came via Liverpool’s carelessness, but Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s response was more than worth the wait, and the let off on the pitch and in the stands was palpable.

So, here are five things fans spotted from Saturday’s draw – and you may notice a certain theme…

Darwin’s obvious delight

Nunez is the gift that keep on giving, and his reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s goal was priceless!

The nod and then the glance back to the City fans, he knew what he just witnessed and it was nice of him to check that others did too.

Darwin after the goal hahahaha pic.twitter.com/XgSE9bVlLw — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 25, 2023

Love it.

Diaz’s dad in the away end!

What a moment. Luis Diaz father celebrating Trent’s goal in the stands ?? pic.twitter.com/m8O6dnhmbM — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) November 25, 2023

This may be the image of the day. It was brilliant to see Diaz Sr. in attendance at the Etihad among the away fans, and he most certainly enjoyed Trent’s equaliser!

After all he and his family have been through, it was touching to see him back watching his son in a Liverpool shirt, what a moment to be able to enjoy.

From Pep to the badge in a flash

We did say there was a theme, and Nunez is most certainly it.

He was quite busy after the full-time whistle, having a flareup with Pep Guardiola before pointing to the Liverpool badge in front of the travelling Kop.

Nunez is unapologetically himself, and we love it.

How can you not love Darwin Nunez, he knows the score ??? pic.twitter.com/PgQUXnjpMC — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) November 25, 2023

im in tears klopp really went “look at me, this is not you, look at me” moment with darwin ??? pic.twitter.com/YYIGZh1EZz — hae (@drwnunez) November 25, 2023

Soak it in

We’ll just leave this one here for your enjoyment. Not a mobile phone in sight, just people living in the moment.

these two pics gave me the same energy pic.twitter.com/cM9GMRh2nM — hae (@drwnunez) November 25, 2023

Form an orderly queue, please

Too often you see young fans look on in hope as their idols walk past, hoping for a picture or an autograph that does not always come to fruition, but this young mascot on Saturday had his dreams come true.

Starting with the manager, they all took turns signing the young fan’s shirt and queued patiently to do so. It’s a small gesture but one that means the world.

What a group of players, but more importantly, people.