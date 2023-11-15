Throughout his Liverpool career so far, Darwin Nunez has contributed nine assists, and every single one has been to one man: Mohamed Salah.

It is a level of exclusivity that is indicative of the bond the two have created, not just on the pitch but off it too.

In games against the likes of Everton, Tottenham, Man City and Brighton, the Uruguayan has only had eyes for Salah, and the run of assists is a club-record.

Nunez has nine assists in his Reds career to date and all nine have been for Salah, which is the longest run by a Liverpool player to the same team-mate in all competitions during the Premier League era.

The recent outing against Brentford saw Nunez extend the run and in the Premier League alone, only Kevin Campbell has a better record for the most first assists to the same player (10 for Ian Wright).

In the league, Nunez has set up seven goals for Salah since arriving last season – and it is the current campaign that has already heralded a greater return, with five assists.

The duo have been among Liverpool’s best performers in the opening 18 games and, as per Opta, they have created the most chances between themselves (19) in the Premier League this season.

It should not come as a surprise that the two gel well on the pitch, with Salah having ensured Nunez was comfortable in his surroundings when he first arrived, even when they did not share a mutual language.

“It was really difficult to get used at the beginning with the team. But as time went by, they made me feel comfortable, I had a talk with Salah that helped me a lot,” Nunez said back in August of last year.

Nunez has played alongside Salah 53 times at Liverpool so far, the most of any of his team-mates – they have an joint goal contribution of 11 in that time.