In news that won’t shock you, Erling Haaland is reportedly expected to be fit to face Liverpool next weekend having picked up a knock on international duty.

Quelle surprise! It was reported earlier this weekend that Haaland had joined seven Man City players on a list of injury doubts for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad.

Liverpool fans weren’t quick to get their hopes up, however, with Pep Guardiola known for occasionally bending the truth with regards to fitness updates ahead of big games.

Ederson, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Sergio Gomez were said to be alongside Haaland as doubts for the contest, but the latest suggestions are that City’s No. 9 will be ready to go.

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the striker’s injury is “not serious” and that he will be available for Liverpool’s visit.

??? ?Understand Erling Haaland’s injury is not serious and he will be fit for City vs Liverpool. Haaland will not risk to play vs Scotland after his problem but he’ll be regularly back for Man City. pic.twitter.com/Nu0T6Eawrf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2023

Romano said on Sunday morning: “Understand Erling Haaland’s injury is not serious and he will be fit for City vs Liverpool.

“Haaland will not risk to play vs Scotland after his problem but he’ll be regularly back for Man City.”

It appears that the 23-year-old will be rested for Norway’s trip to Scotland on Sunday evening, with their final Group A qualifier for Euro 2024 effectively a dead rubber having failed to secure a top-two place.

Haaland was said to have sustained a blow to the ankle during his side’s 2-0 friendly victory over the Faroe Islands on Thursday, a knock which saw him replaced at the halfway stage.

Liverpool will have some fitness issues of their own to contend with, as Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic all continue to nurse long-term injuries.

The Reds are likely to be able to welcome Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez back into the fold, with all four having headed into the international break with fitness problems.

Saturday’s game will have implications at the top end of the Premier League table, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to keep pace with last season’s treble winners and forge a title push.

They look set to do so while contending with one of the top strikers on the planet in Haaland, as we all expected!