MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Copenhagen's goalkeeper Kamil Grabara lines-up before the UEFA Champions League Group G Matchday 3 game between Manchester City FC and FC Copenhagen at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Ex-Reds’ impressive clean sheet pushes Man United to brink of European exit

We are down to the business end of the group stages in European competitions, and a former Liverpool goalkeeper has helped push Man United to the brink of a last-place finish.

Kamil Grabara left Anfield in 2021 and has since been plying his trade with Copenhagen, with this his second successive season playing Champions League football.

In early November, he was key as his side notched a memorable 4-3 win over United, and then on Wednesday, he helped damn them again with a clean sheet at the home of Bayern Munich.

He made two saves, 16 recoveries and was rated eight-out-of-ten by FotMob as Copenhagen secured a 0-0 draw at Bayern, to see them placed second in their group with one game remaining.

Grabara’s clean sheet ended Bayern’s incredible run of 26 home Champions League games with a goal, and it gives him a taste of what to expect more regularly as he will join Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga next season – which will bank the Reds a windfall.

But not only did the point at the Allianz Arena move Copenhagen closer to the Champions League knockout stages, it pushed United to the brink after their 3-3 draw at Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag’s side twice led by a two-goal margin, but goalkeeper Andre Onana seemingly forgot he is allowed to use his hands in a performance riddled with errors.

The draw sees United stuck at the bottom of their group on four points, and the only chance to reach the next stage of the Champions League is if they beat Bayern next time out and Copenhagen’s match with Galatasaray ends in a draw.

Thomas Tuchel will not be in a giving mood and rotate his Bayern side, one would think!

As for the chances of United dropping into the Europa League, they would need to draw with Bayern and Copenhagen to lose by a two-goal margin, or collect a point and see Galatasaray lose.

