If the Kop were singing “f**k off Tierney” one moment and “we love you Tierney, we do” the next, you just know Jurgen Klopp reactions were just as priceless – and that proved to be the case.

Liverpool, Klopp and Tierney have history, plenty of it, and the visit of Brentford was the referee’s first game officiating the Reds since April.

On that previous occasion, Klopp hinted at bias in what was the latest blockbuster blow up between the pair but on Sunday, it was more tame as the Liverpool manager has clearly learnt his lesson.

We all know that Klopp can erupt on the sidelines, we only have to look to last season, but thanks to footage from X user @asim_lfc, we can see just how much the manager had to contain his frustration on the touchline.

Instead of erupting, he was pacing, had his head in his hands and at one point, had his face hiding in his snood and coat – you wouldn’t be surprised if someone told you he let out an almight shout at that point.

The thread is brilliant and one you need to see in it’s entirety.

There was a lot of disbelief from what he was seeing from Tierney, and after the yellow card he brandished to a fair tackle from Joel Matip, one cannot blame him.

That incident had the Kop chanting, “f**k off Tierney” and when a decision later went the Reds’ way, “we love you Tierney, we do” rang out in its place.

Klopp truly was all of us with those reactions to Tierney’s decisions!