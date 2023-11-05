★ PREMIUM
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher (C) working for Sky Sports with Jamie Redknapp (L) and Dion Dublin (R) during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jamie Carragher calls out Luton tragedy chanting during Sky Sports broadcast

It is often ignored by commentators and broadcasters, but Jamie Carragher made a point of condemning tragedy chanting from Luton fans live on air during Sunday’s 1-1 draw.

Liverpool fans are often subjected to tasteless songs from opposition supporters with connotations about the Hillsborough disaster during games in this country, and that was, sadly, the case once again on Sunday.

Luton supporters could be heard referring to Liverpool fans as “victims” at multiple stages of the clash, despite being made fully aware of the distress and anguish it causes the Hillsborough families and survivors.

Unfortunately, it is rarely pointed out on television and largely goes unnoticed during live coverage of Premier League matches.

Former Reds defender Carragher called out those Luton fans during his role as co-commentator with Sky Sports, rightly saying that those involved should be “better than that” at football stadiums.

“At the start of the season, I was involved in something about tragedy chanting and supporters coming together,” said Carragher during the game.

“I have just heard something a couple of times in this game. Supporters have got to have rivalry but we are better than that.

“A lot of clubs have been guilty of that over the years but football fans are better than that.”

It is refreshing to hear a commentator raise the issue to the millions watching around the UK, with the problem still clearly showing no signs of going away.

The chanting was also called out by national media, including the Times‘ Henry Winter and the Guardian‘s David Conn:

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp said: “Shame on everybody who sang it, but I didn’t hear it.”

The Premier League and FA announced tougher measures to tackle the issue earlier this year, including stadium bans and criminal sanctions for those who take part in it.

Hopefully, we will see Luton address the matter in the coming days, particularly given that more than just a vocal minority could be heard engaging in the abhorrent chanting.

It is something we have become used to at football matches, but it is never something that should simply be accepted as part of off-pitch rivalries within the sport.

Carragher speaking out is exactly what was needed. Hopefully, others follow suit.

