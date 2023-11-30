Liverpool progressed to the Europa League knockout stages in top spot after a 4-0 win at home to LASK, with Harvey Elliott excellent at Anfield.

The Reds eased to victory on Thursday night, in a game they were resounding favourites to prevail in.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made a quickfire start at Anfield, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo both finding the net, and the three points never looked in doubt.

Mohamed Salah scored his 199th Liverpool goal, burying a penalty in the second half, and Gakpo got his second of the evening in the dying seconds.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the win on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A strong performance was lauded, as were the travelling LASK fans….

As routine as it gets for Liverpool at Anfield tonight. And a good night has turned into a perfect one with Toulouse's 0-0 draw with USG meaning they have now secured progression as group winners with a game to spare. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) November 30, 2023

LASK fans, like Toulouse and Union, superb at Anfield. Outstanding coordination. pic.twitter.com/Q429efCyKu — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) November 30, 2023

FT: LFC 4 LASK 0: So comfortable for Liverpool as they cruise into the knockout stages of the Europa League. Gulf in class tonight. Diaz, Gakpo (2) and Salah with the goals. Kelleher was excellent, Quansah impressive.

Credit to the Austrian fans – never stopped singing. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 30, 2023

That was fun we should do that more — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) November 30, 2023

“A comprehensive win ! Nice one. Fair play to cheery LASK fans. I swear they were singing the old ‘Question of Sport’ theme tune”

– Jota The Slotter in the This Is Anfield comments

“Well done, Reds! Some sloppy sloppy passing but overall nice effort from the team.”

– Jack O’Lantern in the This Is Anfield comments

Remember the crying after the Toulouse loss? Most sensible ones said it didn’t matter and we would win group and we have done with a game to spare — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) November 30, 2023

LASK fans tonight… 10/10 at Anfield pic.twitter.com/2rjeWbcMqn — Andy (@iamgwizzle) November 30, 2023

Elliott and Quansah were among the pick of Liverpool’s players…

Harvey Elliott is an exceptional footballer. You don’t play Premier League football at fifteen years old unless you have huge talent. — Danny (@dlmjnk) November 30, 2023

Lots of things to like about Jarell Quansah, but his passing is so impressive. Made that goal with a perfectly weighted ball to get it all going. — Joe Rimmer (@JoeRimmer88) November 30, 2023

Harvey Elliott got a very high football IQ. Just needs to work on the physical side of the game and we got a better version of Ødegaard on our hands — ? (@fbghuss) November 30, 2023

Harvey Elliott has been very impressive this season, it can’t go unnoticed — Sienna? (@saherreraa) November 30, 2023

Cannot be underestimated what a find Jarell Quansah has been this season. Really does feel like a genuinely strong squad option moving forward, rather than a Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams, with all due respect to them. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 30, 2023

Quansah is VVD 2.0 I’m certain of it.

pic.twitter.com/HPEti7mxsi — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) November 30, 2023

Job done, onto the next round now. Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mo, Gakpo were all very good but Elliott was the MOTM for me. Another impressive game from him. pic.twitter.com/KC5w3wg3vO — Ali (@ArtGridGoal) November 30, 2023

The starting front three will take all the headlines and praise with goals and good performances. But Harvey Elliott is starting to mature into a quality midfielder and was excellent tonight. Energetic, decisive and a constant nuisance off the ball. #LFC ? — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) November 30, 2023

The Reds’ season just keeps gaining momentum…

Liverpool are winning 31-4 at Anfield this season — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 30, 2023

For the first time ever, Liverpool have won 10 consecutive home games by a 2+ goal margin. They’ve played 10 home games this season. Up.

The.

Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 30, 2023

Toulouse drawing means Liverpool have won the group. Don't have to play the first knockout round against teams from the CL. Last season United had to play Barca in that round, so very good to avoid that distraction whilst Jarrel Quansah's mighty reds go for the title. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) November 30, 2023

“Another confidence builder for bigger games to come & now we can rest many for the last group game.”

– Kloppleganger in the This Is Anfield comments