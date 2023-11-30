★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 30, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (2nd from R) celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and LASK at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LASK fans take the plaudits as "exceptional" Liverpool midfielder praised  

LASK fans take the plaudits as “exceptional” Liverpool midfielder praised

Liverpool progressed to the Europa League knockout stages in top spot after a 4-0 win at home to LASK, with Harvey Elliott excellent at Anfield.

The Reds eased to victory on Thursday night, in a game they were resounding favourites to prevail in.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made a quickfire start at Anfield, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo both finding the net, and the three points never looked in doubt.

Mohamed Salah scored his 199th Liverpool goal, burying a penalty in the second half, and Gakpo got his second of the evening in the dying seconds.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the win on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A strong performance was lauded, as were the travelling LASK fans….

“A comprehensive win ! Nice one. Fair play to cheery LASK fans. I swear they were singing the old ‘Question of Sport’ theme tune”

Jota The Slotter in the This Is Anfield comments

“Well done, Reds! Some sloppy sloppy passing but overall nice effort from the team.”

Jack O’Lantern in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Elliott and Quansah were among the pick of Liverpool’s players…

 

The Reds’ season just keeps gaining momentum…

“Another confidence builder for bigger games to come & now we can rest many for the last group game.”

Kloppleganger in the This Is Anfield comments

