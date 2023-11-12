Liverpool put frustrating results behind them to secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford, as Mohamed Salah scored twice to hit a goal milestone.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

Premier League (12), Anfield

November 12, 2023

Goals

Salah 39′ (assist – Nunez)

Salah 62′ (assist – Tsimikas)

Jota 74′ (assist – Tsimikas)

There was a fast tempo to the start of proceedings at Anfield, with both sides looking to make a mark early on – and for Liverpool, to gain an advantage before needing the help of a depleted bench.

Darwin Nunez had the ball in the back of the net with a fine finish off the post, but was eventually ruled out due to the tightest of offside calls.

Then again, minutes later, the No. 9’s overhead kick was chalked off for another offside, this one decidedly less controversial as he came back from behind the defence to arrow in Joel Matip‘s header.

There was a sense that a legitimate goal was coming, albeit it could have come for either side, with Alisson required to make a strong save to deny Bryan Mbeumo on the break.

It eventually came for Liverpool and Salah, with Matip winning the ball high up and feeding Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose sharp forward pass was diverted into the path of Salah by Nunez and finished excellently.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

Liverpool were in the ascendency as they dominated possession again after the break, though there were concerns around Anfield as a lengthy VAR check saw Wataru Endo escape a red card.

The Reds doubled their lead just after the hour mark, with Diogo Jota feeding Kostas Tsimikas with a through ball and, with the left-back just getting his cross in before the ball went out, Salah headed home for his 200th goal in English football.

Tsimikas grabbed his second assist of the afternoon not long after, though this time it was a simple pass for Jota, who did all the work, cutting onto his right and powering in from the edge of the box.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side still needed to defend their lead, and brilliant blocks from the imperious Virgil van Dijk and Alisson denied Brentford a big opportunities from corners.

The manager then turned to his bench as Luis Diaz made his return to Anfield following the release of his father in Colombia, a rapturous ovation welcoming the No. 7 back as Liverpool sealed a much-needed win.

TIA Man of the Match: Virgil van Dijk

Referee: Paul Tierney

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Quansah 90′), Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gakpo (Elliott 83′), Szoboszlai (McConnell 90+3′); Salah, Nunez, Jota (Diaz 83′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Chambers, Scanlon, Nyoni, Doak

Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock; Mee, Roerslev (Ghoddos 72′), Norgaard, Jensen (Yarmoliuk 72′), Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa (Maupay 72′)

Subs not used: Strakosha, Zanka, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Baptise, Olakigbe

Next match: Man City (A) – Premier League – Saturday, November 25, 12.30pm (GMT)