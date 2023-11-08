Liverpool have confirmed the 22 players flying to France for the Europa League clash with Toulouse, as captain Virgil van Dijk is given the night off.

The Reds are travelling to France for their fourth game of the Europa League campaign, looking to make it four wins from four and secure progress to the knockouts.

A new concern emerged as Jurgen Klopp led open training earlier on Wednesday without Ryan Gravenberch, and the Dutchman is now confirmed to miss out.

Gravenberch is among eight senior players not making the trip, with Van Dijk rested and Curtis Jones again sitting out due to the fitness issue that saw him miss the 1-1 draw at Luton.

Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are long-term absentees, while Conor Bradley will not be risked despite returning to training and Adrian is not eligible.

Luis Diaz has joined the group, amid hopes of an imminent release of his father in Colombia.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alisson have also travelled, though they are not expected to start on Thursday night.

Instead, Klopp is due to ring the changes, including the introduction of Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Joel Matip, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.

Alexis Mac Allister is also set to start, as he prepares to sit out the Premier League clash with Brentford at the weekend due to suspension.

Ben Doak is fit and could take over from Salah on the right flank, while a decision will need to be made over Diaz’s involvement.

If Diaz is not ready to start, one of Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota is likely to come in.

Liverpool squad travelling to Toulouse

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Mrozek

Defenders: Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak