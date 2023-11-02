Bayern Munich remain in the driving seat for Max Eberl’s signature despite reports of interest from Liverpool.

The 50-year-old is available after leaving his role as director of sport at RB Leipzig in controversial circumstances in September.

The Saxony club elected to cut ties with Eberl after he was strongly linked with a move to Bayern, saying in a statement: “His failure to commit to the club has led to us making this decision.”

It was thought that the experienced executive would make the move to Bavaria shortly after, but that has yet to materialise.

And the delay has led to speculation that Liverpool might be potential suitors as they seek a more long-term appointment in the role of sporting director.

However, This Is Anfield understands that Bayern remain the favourites in the race for Eberl, with Anfield sources playing down the chances of him arriving on Merseyside.

Of course, Liverpool already have a sporting director in place, with Jorg Schmadtke still in the role despite initial reports that his appointment in May would last just three months.

The German has been regularly spotted in the directors’ box at Anfield so far this season, including most recently as the Reds dispatched Nottingham Forest.

Schmadtke oversaw a successful summer window in which Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were added to Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield at a cost of £145 million.

It seems likely that he will now remain in post for the January window at least, before a decision is made over his future.