Liverpool did not put in a performance worthy of three points, but there was plenty of love and appreciation sent to Luis Diaz after he scored a late equaliser at Luton.

For the first time since his parent were kidnapped – with his father still yet to be safely reunited with his family – Diaz returned to Liverpool’s matchday squad at Luton.

He watched on for 83 minutes as the Reds struggled to see any of their chances count on the scoreboard and then concede on the counter via Tahith Chong.

But sometime it is just meant to be, and that was the case for Diaz as he rose the highest to score the equaliser for Liverpool and going on to pay tribute to his father with a message on his undershirt that read:

‘Freedom for Papa’

As you would expect, there was plenty of love shown in Diaz’s direction amid the wider discussion of what Jurgen Klopp‘s side were lacking against a side who had five points before Sunday’s game.

Diaz, it just had to be…

A wonderful moment for Luis Diaz at the end but that's a seriously disappointing result for Liverpool. This run of fixtures felt like an opportunity to put themselves in the title mix early on but that was the performance of a side chasing the top four. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) November 5, 2023

Luis Diaz appreciation tweet. ?? It’s not been easy for him for obvious personal reasons, but it takes courage to come on and impact the game, it’s takes a strong character to handle this through this. Life is more important, hope his dad is rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/UtAX9A2CT2 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 5, 2023

Luis Díaz's goal was the 11th time Jürgen Klopp brought on a substitute who went on to either equalise or put Liverpool one goal ahead in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League – the most of any manager in the competition's history. #LFC #LUTLIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) November 5, 2023

Fuckin buzzin for Luis Diaz! ?? My heads fully gone with some of the meltdowns though. Weren’t great but done everything you’d expect, barring score. On another day that ends aba 6-1. Lacked composure in front of goal, thats aba it! Luton keeper MOTM by a mile. We go again ?? — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) November 5, 2023

Luis Diaz, what a goal, what a moment for him. You can’t write these things. Had to be him today. Hope his family gets peace soon ?? — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) November 5, 2023

Football is about moments and what a moment that was for Luis Diaz after the couple of weeks he’s had ?? Unfortunately, football is also about results and those two dropped points might be the difference between a league title or not come May. — Jack Birch (@Jackoby_) November 5, 2023

What a moment for Luis Diaz after the week he’s had — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 5, 2023

Terrible performance & lack of reaction from us. It took an emotional Luis Diaz to save us. Lucho is MOTM for me. He came on and took over. Elliott a difference maker & Alisson had a massive save keeping us in. — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) November 5, 2023

A reminder that you need to take your chances…

Liverpool were poor. Liverpool had enough chances to win. It was 3.0 to 0.8 on xG, after all. One of those where two things can be true. This happened a lot last season, was hoping it had been left there. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 5, 2023

Horrible performance but not unusual for us to see #LFC play like that away from home against a newly promoted side. Far too many players producing below par performances. They are the type of games that should be an easy three points if you are pushing for the title… — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) November 5, 2023

Conversion rate was awful. Jota was the better of our front 3 and he got subbed. Gravenberch was the better of the midfielders (particularly 2nd half) and got subbed. Gomez as LB didn't work and made a narrow system even narrower. Too slow to make subs. Complacency all round. https://t.co/Jx7buH5E5s — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 5, 2023

All too familiar a story that ? Always back us to find a way in these types of games – especially this season – but the demons of last season rested their ugly head today. Couldn’t navigate them at all, miles off it for large parts! Bad day at the office, go again… — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 5, 2023

I’m as much on board with the chaos Nunez causes, however he absolutely must stop missing absolute sitters. It’s too frequent, and that one today is totally unacceptable for a player of his ability. — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) November 5, 2023

Constantly boasting about our firepower and rightly so, these are the games and performances where one of them has to take one of their chances ???? https://t.co/GEsXIkaJTe — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) November 5, 2023

There is no doubting those are two big points that have been dropped, and while you had hope Liverpool could still win ugly, they couldn’t quite manage it in a performance that had too many performing below their best.

There are two important matches to come before the next international break and maximum points across two competitions are the bare minimum.

To Toulouse we go.