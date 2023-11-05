★ PREMIUM
LUTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 5, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorer Luis Díaz after the FA Premier League match between Luton Town FC and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans savour “wonderful” Luis Diaz moment but rue missing “absolute sitters”

Liverpool did not put in a performance worthy of three points, but there was plenty of love and appreciation sent to Luis Diaz after he scored a late equaliser at Luton.

For the first time since his parent were kidnapped – with his father still yet to be safely reunited with his family – Diaz returned to Liverpool’s matchday squad at Luton.

He watched on for 83 minutes as the Reds struggled to see any of their chances count on the scoreboard and then concede on the counter via Tahith Chong.

But sometime it is just meant to be, and that was the case for Diaz as he rose the highest to score the equaliser for Liverpool and going on to pay tribute to his father with a message on his undershirt that read:

‘Freedom for Papa’

As you would expect, there was plenty of love shown in Diaz’s direction amid the wider discussion of what Jurgen Klopp‘s side were lacking against a side who had five points before Sunday’s game.

 

Diaz, it just had to be…

 

A reminder that you need to take your chances…

There is no doubting those are two big points that have been dropped, and while you had hope Liverpool could still win ugly, they couldn’t quite manage it in a performance that had too many performing below their best.

There are two important matches to come before the next international break and maximum points across two competitions are the bare minimum.

To Toulouse we go.

