With suspension and injuries to contend with, Jurgen Klopp has few options in midfield. However, Liverpool still have more than enough to beat Brentford.

Rotation in the week gives us some idea of how Liverpool will line up but, for the most part, the manager has his hands tied, in midfield anyway.

The big decision will come on the left as Klopp must decide whether to stick with Kostas Tsimikas after another poor showing on Thursday.

Here’s who can miss Liverpool vs. Brentford:

Mac Allister‘s booking against Luton was his fifth of the season and will therefore miss the match this weekend. Wataru Endo is expected to fill his shoes in defensive midfield.

There has been no official fitness updates since Wednesday, when Klopp said said “there is a chance” Gravenberch could play, despite a knee “niggle” forcing him to miss the Toulouse game.

Jones was also missing from Europa League action but he won’t be back until after the international break.

There is more positive news on Van Dijk, thankfully. He missed the game on Thursday through illness, but Klopp said he “should be alright” to play at Anfield.

The Dutchman’s illness was present in the squad this week, with Klopp admitting he had a touch of the sickness – we can only hope it hasn’t spread.

Conor Bradley, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson all remain absent with longer-term injuries.

Expected Liverpool squad to pick from vs. Brentford:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Chambers, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Elliott, McConnell, Endo, Gravenberch*

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak

*doubt