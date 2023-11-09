Liverpool have a strong squad heading out to France, but there are still a few players missing for their match against Toulouse.

After fielding a strong side against Bournemouth in the League Cup, several key players played three full games last week.

This and the fact we’ve almost qualified from the group already, will likely add up to multiple changes as the Reds return to Europa League action.

Here’s who is out for Liverpool vs. Toulouse:

Virgil van Dijk will not be involved after being left at home, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that the defender has a slight illness.

Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones both stay at home for different reasons. The two midfielders missed training on Wednesday and Klopp explained that Jones has a hamstring issue and Gravenberch a small knee problem.

Both are unlikely to be available for Sunday’s visit of Brentford to Anfield, either.

Conor Bradley was a refreshing face to see in Liverpool training, but he was only involved in light work and isn’t close to a return.

Fellow youngster Ben Doak is fit again and is expected to start on the right.

On the opposite flank, Luis Diaz is in contention to play but his availability depends on his feelings and the situation regarding his father.

Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister should start in Liverpool’s midfield, with the latter missing Sunday’s Premier League match this Sunday due to suspension.

Liverpool squad in Toulouse

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Mrozek

Defenders: Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Chambers

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, McConnell, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak

Kaide Gordon has also travelled but isn’t in the official squad. He is eligible to play, though, if needed.