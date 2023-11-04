Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend and the trip to Kenilworth Road presents the manager with a number of selection options.

The Reds will travel to Luton for the first time since 2008 on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp can welcome Curtis Jones back into a league side having served his three-game suspension.

The midfielder’s availability is still in question, however, having not been pictured in training at Kirkby on Friday.

Here is a look at how Liverpool could line up against Luton.

Team news

This is what the manager told us as he previewed the contest:

Luis Diaz has returned to training but will not be ‘forced’ into action

Thiago is expected to be out until the new year

Stefan Bajcetic is also “not ready yet”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Luton

With Jones’ fitness uncertain, the trip to Luton could present Ryan Gravenberch with an opportunity to continue his impressive start to life at Anfield.

His place is realistically the only midfield spot up for grabs in the Reds midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister now mainstays in the side.

It is also unclear whether Diaz is expected to start due to his ongoing family situation in Colombia, with Diogo Jota the likely candidate to play on the left of the front three.

This is how it might look for the Reds:

Kostas Tsimikas to start in the same back four that beat Forest

Gravenberch to keep his league place alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai

Jota to join Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah up top

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota

The lineup may look slightly different if Diaz and Jones are able to play, with their places likely to be the only two up for discussion.

Jones was in a rich vein of form prior to his suspension and will be hoping to slot straight back into the midfield three if available.

Diaz has trained with the squad this week and has established himself as the first-choice left-winger in the side when in contention.

Here is how an alternative XI might look:

Diaz to join Salah and Nunez in the forward line

Jones to regain his place in midfield

Back four to remain unchanged from the last league outing

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

There are a wealth of options to call upon within the ranks and the ability to use five substitutes will continue to help the manager in utilising his squad.

Liverpool are in good form and will be looking to make light work of a Luton side that look set to languish in the bottom three for much of the season.

There is no shortage of momentum at the moment and the healthy competition within the side is certainly doing no harm in driving the Reds forward this season.

Another three points, please!