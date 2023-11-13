Academy coach Jonathan Robinson has left Liverpool in order to join Steven Gerrard’s staff at Al Ettifaq.

The 31-year-old brings a nine-year stint on Merseyside to an end as he seeks out a new challenge in the Saudi Pro League.

Robinson said his farewells to staff at Kirkby last week and his appointment is expected to be confirmed by Al Ettifaq shortly.

He most recently served as Barry Lewtas‘ assistant coach with the club’s U21s team but has held a number of other roles since joining the Reds from Swansea City in 2014.

That included coaching the U16s and also serving as an analyst with the first team for a brief period.

Robinson becomes the latest member of academy staff to be poached by Liverpool legend Gerrard following analyst Ray Shearwood.

Tommy Culshaw and Jordan Milsom, who both previously worked for the Reds, are also on his staff.

Alluding to his decision to depart on social media, Robinson wrote: “Nine years of special people, memories that will last a lifetime and a club like no other…

“Thankyou to all the players, staff and everyone associated with the club for everything! YNWA.”

Gerrard took over as Al-Ettifaq manager in July, and was instrumental in their move to sign Jordan Henderson from Liverpool soon after.

So far, the 43-year-old has led his side into 15 games, with seven wins, four draws and four losses, sitting seventh in the 18-team Saudi Pro League.

Along with Henderson, Gerrard also counts Gini Wijnaldum as part of his squad, while Al-Ettifaq completed deals for former Everton forward Demarai Gray and ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele this year too.