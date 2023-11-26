Five goals from four different goalscorers made for a convincing victory for the under-18s, but even that was not enough to avoid an early cup exit.

Liverpool U18s 5-1 Newcastle U18s

U18 Premier League Cup, AXA Training Centre

November 25, 2023

Goals: Danns 4′, 39′, Figueroa 38′, Morrison 44′, Trueman 69′; Bryant 71′

The young Reds were dealt a heavy defeat against Swansea last time out, and Newcastle were the unlucky recipients of their response, with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s piling on five goals.

Jayden Danns, who has been in prolific form this season, made his return to the starting lineup after injury, while Keyrol Figueroa was straight back in after his U17 World Cup exploits.

But it was the former who got on the scoresheet first, needing only four minutes to pickpocket a Newcastle defender and firing across the goalkeeper for 1-0.

Figueroa wasted little time on announcing his return, a diving header doubling the Reds’ advantage thanks to the build-up work from Danns and Lambie.

And 17-year-old Danns’ creativity was again rewarded just moments later, after the visitors gifted Liverpool possession on the edge of the area, leading to a tap in from close range for his 14th goal of the season.

Bridge-Wilkinson’s side were not finished for the first half, though, with Kieran Morrison adding the fourth after a brilliant run from the byline and a clinical finish at the near post.

HT: Liverpool U18s 4-0 Newcastle U18s

The second half was not as thrilling at the first when it came to adding to the scoreboard, but there was one apiece after a flurry of chances.

Danns was pulling the strings throughout and had chances for a hat-trick, but it was Ben Trueman who scored the fifth and final goal, his first for the U18s.

Thomas Bryant scored a late consolation for Newcastle but the damage was well and truly done, and the same, unfortunately, was the case for Liverpool’s place in the U18 Premier League Cup.

With results elsewhere not going in their favour, the Reds were knocked out at the group stage with this their only win after two defeats in their first two games.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Pitt, Gyimah, Lucky (Furnell-Gill 79′), Kelly; B. Trueman, Morrison (Upton 46′), Laffey; Lambie, Danns, Figueroa (Giblin 72′)

Subs not used: R. Trueman, Evers

Next match: Man City (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, December 2, 11am (GMT)