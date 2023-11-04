Luis Diaz was in Liverpool training as the Reds prepared for the trip to Luton, but Curtis Jones wasn’t involved.

Diaz was at the AXA Training Centre on Friday as the team got ready for the trip down south after Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that he will “not force anything” when it comes to his selection this weekend.

The manager confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Diaz had returned to training despite the recent kidnapping of his father in Colombia, but added that no decision had yet been made regarding his availability for Bournemouth.

It is unclear whether Diaz is in contention for a place at Kenilworth Road, but Klopp maintained he is hopeful about receiving “the really good news” about the 26 year old’s family in the near future.

There was one key absence though, with Curtis Jones not involved in training on Friday.

Elsewhere, teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni was present in training having been involved with the squad’s preparations for last week’s visit of Toulouse at Anfield.

The 16-year-old joined the club from Leicester over the summer and has made an impressive start to life on Merseyside, with four goals and four assists from his first six games with Liverpool Under-18s.

His latest call-up to senior training is another sign of the high regard in which he is held at the club and he will be hopeful that he continues to make an impression under the watchful eye of the manager.

Goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga and Vitezslav Jaros were also involved despite neither having yet made a senior appearance for the club, while Thiago continued his long recovery from the hip injury that has kept him out since April by undergoing some gym work.

Klopp confirmed on Friday that the Spaniard isn’t expected to return to the fold until after Christmas, having suffered various setbacks since being named in the squad that travelled to Germany at the start of pre-season.

Luton vs. Liverpool is 4.30pm (GMT) on Sunday.

Liverpool squad in Luton training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak