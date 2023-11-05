Liverpool almost succumbed to one of the biggest Premier League upsets, but Luis Diaz headed an equaliser in stoppage time at Luton.

Luton 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (11), Kenilworth Road

November 5, 2023

Goals

Chong 80′

Diaz 90+5′ (assist: Elliott)

Results away from home against newly promoted and bottom half sides was Liverpool’s major issue, and they proved that was still a lingering problem with a truly disappointing defeat to Luton.

Clearly buoyed by his match-winner at Bournemouth in the week, Darwin Nunez started full of confidence and unleashed four efforts in the first 16 minutes – two of them from a very similar location as his midweek goal.

He should, though, have scored with one of them, but went for too much power and hit the top of the bar when a more delicate finish was required.

Diogo Jota should also have done better with an effort just after the half hour mark, while Mo Salah blazed well over from a corner earlier in the half.

Luton had some half chances themselves and certainly grew into the game, causing issues down Liverpool’s right side.

Liverpool, who, with Joe Gomez at left back, were very narrow, become frustrated and it remained goalless at half time.

The Reds had allowed themselves to be dragged into what felt like a Cup match against a lower league side.

Half time: Luton 0-0 Liverpool

With fireworks around Kenilworth Road, the second half continued in much the same vein, Liverpool becoming more and more visibly frustrated and resorting to regular pot-shots from distance.

Alexis Mac Allister in the deepest midfield role always carries a concern and, having been caught on the ball a few times in the first half too, he was booked early in the second, meaning he’s suspended for next week’s visit of Brentford.

Luton, who had former Everton winger Andros Townsend playing his first competitive game in 18 months in their XI, had a big chance after the hour when Ogbene rinsed Alexander-Arnold and Konate down the right. Alisson again coming to the rescue.

Jurgen Klopp made a triple change in an attempt to change the game and changed the system to 4-4-2.

Harvey Elliott, within minutes of coming on, set up fellow sub Cody Gakpo but he couldn’t convert, then Nunez somehow put the ball over the bar from three yards out – he was called offside but he was clearly onside on the replay.

Ten minutes to go, Luton broke from a corner and Liverpool were wide open, with Tahith Chong netting for the home side.

Luis Diaz was introduced and the scene was set for the Colombian to head home the equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time, revealing a shirt underneath which read ‘Libertad Para Papa’ (Freedom For Dad).

Liverpool stay fourth in the table, three points behind Man City.

Referee: Andy Madley

Luton: Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend; Morris, Brown

Subs: Krul, Adebayo, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez (Tsimikas 66′); Mac Allister, Szoboszlai (Elliott 66′), Gravenberch (Diaz 83′); Salah, Nunez, Jota (Gakpo 66′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Endo, Doak

Next Match: Toulouse (away, Thursday 9 November)