Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed once again in an England shirt as he started in midfield for Gareth Southgate’s side for the second game in a row.

The 25-year-old’s position has been a topic of conversation since the day he broke into the Liverpool first team, and has been deployed in a hybrid role across right-back and midfield for the Reds.

Often inexplicably overlooked at international level due to competition in his usual role, Alexander-Arnold has found a place in the Three Lions midfield over the international break.

He played 90 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Malta last week and registered a further 84 minutes as his side were held to a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia on Monday evening.

Southgate was full of praise for Alexander-Arnold’s performance in the somewhat new role, telling Channel 4: “Trent again did an excellent job in midfield, Rico [Lewis], Cole Palmer, there’s plenty for me to think about.”

Liverpool’s No. 66 made intriguing comments about his position last week, suggesting that he “gets more out of” his game when he operates further forward.

Whether he carves out a long-term role in the middle of the park for his country remains to be seen, but it is a debate that will no doubt continue to rumble for as long as the Reds’ academy graduate impresses there.

Meanwhile, Luke Chambers made his first start for England U20s as they came from behind twice to beat Germany 3-2 with a dramatic late winner from Heerenveen’s Charlie Webster.

Chambers was given an hour at left-back before being replaced by Newcastle‘s Lewis Hall, having been introduced as a late substitute during last week’s 3-0 defeat to Italy.

Dundee loanee Owen Beck continued his steady progress with Wales U21 by getting another 90 minutes under his belt against Denmark.

The left-back was booked during his side’s 2-1 defeat, with a stoppage-time goal from Oliver Provstgaard not enough to salvage a point in U21 Euro qualifying.