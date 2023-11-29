Trent Alexander-Arnold made another big-game contribution to seal Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Man City, extending his record against the Premier League‘s ‘big six’.

It should be no surprise that Alexander-Arnold steps up against high-profile opposition.

His debut came against Tottenham, while his first Premier League start was against Man United; he has faced Spurs and Man City more than any other side in his career.

There has long been a trust in the No. 66 to perform in big games, and Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad was the latest proof of that.

With Liverpool a goal down due to Erling Haaland’s first-half opener, it was Alexander-Arnold who popped up with the equaliser late on to secure a point.

That strike made it four goals against the traditional ‘big six’ of Man City, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham since the right-back’s debut.

He has also assisted 15 goals across those games, meaning Alexander-Arnold has 19 direct goal contributions in 55 league appearances against the ‘big six’.

Overall, his record currently stands at 209 games played, 13 goals scored and 55 assists in the English top flight.

That means 27.3 percent of his assists have been against those five teams – and 30.8 percent of his goals.

Alexander-Arnold averages a goal or assist every 2.9 appearances against the ‘big six’, compared to one every 3.1 against the other 25 clubs he has faced in the Premier League.

Both records are outstanding for not only a player in his position, but one whose first appearances in the division came when he was just 18.

It could be argued that maintaining such a strong average across 154 appearances, even against ‘lesser’ opposition, is more impressive.

But there is something to be said for Alexander-Arnold’s record against Man City, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

By way of comparison, Chelsea‘s Reece James has played sides from the ‘big six’ on 27 occasions in the Premier League, scoring two and assisting four, or one every 4.5 games.

Inclusive of fixtures against current club Man City, Alexander-Arnold’s England team-mate Jack Grealish has six goals and nine assists in 47 games meetings with the ‘big six’, or one every 3.1.

And striker Marcus Rashford has faced other ‘big six’ clubs 69 times in the league, scoring 24 and assisting eight for an average of a goal or assist every 2.2.

Liverpool’s vice-captain is understandably behind Rashford, but not by much – which shows how remarkably consistent he is in big-game situations.

The next ‘big six’ clash? At home to Man United on December 17.