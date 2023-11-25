Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Pep Guardiola would disclose exactly what happened between the Man City manager and Darwin Nunez after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw.

After the drama on the pitch, with Trent Alexander-Arnold equalising following Erling Haaland’s opener, the cameras caught a clash on the touchline.

With Guardiola greeting Nunez at full-time, the Liverpool striker shared choice words with the Spaniard – which led to the pair between separated by coaches from either side.

Klopp pulled Nunez away before being aided by Adrian, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister, leaving assistant Vitor Matos to diffuse the situation with Guardiola.

There were smiles among the Liverpool contingent throughout, with it clearly not a serious issue, but both managers were asked about it in their post-match press conferences.

“Emotions, emotions,” Klopp explained.

“I’m not sure I’m the one who should explain it, to be honest, because I was absolutely not involved – surprisingly!

“I love them both, so I tried to calm the situation down, without knowing 100 percent what happened because I didn’t understand a word.

“That’s it. I really think it’s nothing more than what’s already sorted, to be honest.

“It’s emotional. Pep wants to win, we want to win. Both didn’t win, so there’s obviously nobody really happy and then these things can happen.”

Klopp was asked the question in reference to the ‘fierce rivalry’ between Liverpool and Man City, with the manager taking exception.

“That has nothing to do with the ‘fierce rivalry’, I don’t know what you want to make of that,” he replied.

“It’s not a fierce rivalry. We are rivals. What is a fierce rivalry? Where do you see it?

“This situation after the game is nothing to do with the ‘historical, fierce rivalry’. I don’t think Darwin Nunez knows anything about that, to be honest!”

Later on, Guardiola was adamant that “nothing happened” and that Klopp was only required to pull Nunez away because “he’s just stronger than me.”

The Man City manager was also disappointed with the narrative laid out by the journalist in question.

“Nothing happened. It’s not frustration [at the result], I’m really pleased,” Guardiola said.

“The second question in a press conference you talk about that. Honestly.

“Maybe for the last question, then ask me about Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola…nothing happened.”