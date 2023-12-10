10 things you probably forgot about Liverpool in 2023!

The year 2023 was certainly eventful for Liverpool, but there are quite a few things you may have forgotten, either by choice or amid all the chaos of the year – so let’s take a trip down memory lane!

Another year over, where has that time gone?

For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they have experienced highs and lows, teary farewells, referee spats and unlikely injuries throughout 2023.

But while some moments may be clear in your memory, a few will now be coated in dust, so here we take a look at 10 things you may have forgotten.

There goes Klopp’s hamstring

ICYMI: Klopp hurt his hamstring celebrating Jota's winner ? pic.twitter.com/eiVHtcfwQ8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

Some may have termed it instant karma for the manager after he took his celebrations straight to the fourth official after Diogo Jota scored the dramatic late winner against Tottenham.

The injury was indicative of the way he lives and breathes every kick and decision while his side are playing, so much so that he joined the growing injury list at the time!

He really committed to that touchline run, even when the hammy went.

No away league win until February 18!

It was a miserable start to the year and Liverpool had to wait until February 18 to win their first away match in the Premier League in 2023, it came at Newcastle in a 2-1 victory.

Moreover, it was the only the third away win of the 2022/23 season up until that point! The Reds had played 10 games on the road prior to their trip to St James’ Park.

No wonder we blocked this from our memory.

Fans serenade Firmino for 20 minutes at Leicester!

Roberto Firmino‘s farewell tour was a symbol of what he did for the club, and at Leicester there was a long and touching serenade that echoed around the stadium for almost 20 minutes.

The Brazilian played no part in proceedings, but that didn’t stop the travelling Kop from showing their appreciation with a brilliant rendition of ‘Si Senor’.

The camera panned to a grateful Firmino during the 3-0 win and his team-mates thrust him forward after the final whistle and made sure to join in on the show of appreciation.

Emotional indeed.

Lowest points under Klopp

We can now look at it from a positive perspective such has been the turnaround, but Liverpool ended last season with the lowest points tally in a full campaign under Klopp.

The Reds finished with 67 points, which was surprisingly enough for a fifth-placed finish.

Liverpool already have 62 percent of those points after just 19 games this season!

Jota ended 372-day wait for a goal

When we think of Diogo Jota, we think of his ability to score even if he’s been on the periphery of matches.

But what may have slipped your mind is that on April 17, against Leeds, Jota scored his first goals of the 2022/23 season, ending a 372-day wait for a goal.

Prior to his brace against Leeds, Jota’s last goal was on April 10, 2022 – a combination of injury and form contributed to the long wait.

Went 2-0 up vs. Real Madrid inside 14 minutes!

This is one you may have purposely blocked from your memory, and we wouldn’t blame you!

Inside 14 minutes, Liverpool were 2-0 up against Real Madrid at Anfield, the atmosphere was electric and there was amazement all round. But just as quickly, we were brought back down to earth.

A 5-2 defeat followed, our heaviest-ever home defeat in Europe, and it ensured Darwin Nunez‘s strike joined a long list of forgotten goals, that in itself is a crime. Oh, what could’ve been.

483 minutes without a single goal in games vs. Chelsea!

Liverpool and Chelsea have met quite frequently in recent years, and it was only in August that the wait for a goal in the fixture finally ended.

Luis Diaz‘s opener at Stamford Bridge this season brought to a close 483 minutes of waiting for a goal for either side, following on from two 120-minute finals, two league clashes and a further 63 minutes of playing time.

Don’t know about hundreds of minutes, it felt like thousands!

Robertson elbowed by a linesman

While you may not have necessarily forgotten that Andy Robertson was dealt an elbow to the chin from linesman Constantine Hatzidakis, it is easy to forget it happened this year.

It took place in April in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal, and it was staggering that it ever occurred, let alone that Robertson was shown a yellow card straight after.

Hatzidakis was stood down while an investigation took place, he apologised and no further action was taken. A really bizarre set of circumstances.

Liverpool went 346 minutes without scoring a league goal!

You know how we mentioned it was a rotten start to the year, well, it’s easy to forget that Liverpool did not score for 346 minutes in the league.

After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored at Brentford on January 2, the Reds’ next league goal only came 37 minutes into the win against Everton – there were three games between the derby and the trip to Brentford.

Liverpool lost 3-0 at Brighton, drew 0-0 with Chelsea and then went on to lose 3-0 against Wolves. A run we had no desire to remember, in all honesty!

Squad took a trip to Barcelona

On the anniversary of that match against the Catalan giants too, not a bad way to reminisce!

A rare eight-day break between games in May saw the Liverpool squad jet off together for a timely farewell to the likes of Firmino and James Milner, they enjoyed food together, the pool and bike rides.

So wholesome.

Any more forgotten moments? Let us know in the comments below!