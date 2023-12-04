Have you caught your breath yet? Four world-class goals but heart palpitations to go with it, as Liverpool were in a giving mood against Fulham, but we will take each and every win!

Eleven games at Anfield. Eleven wins. This one though, may have been the most dramatic.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started us off with a sumptuous free-kick at the Anfield Road End, though it has been adjudged to be an own goal with it bouncing off Bernd Leno’s back.

But we like to think of it as Trent’s nevertheless, and look how pleased he was with the strike! And rightly so.

Then came Alexis Mac Allister, the timing, the distance, the accuracy. It had everything. We’ll be replaying that one time and time again!

Wataru Endo was up next. Just as emotions reached a low as Fulham edged in front, the midfielder curled one into the top corner to drag the Reds back into it.

A late substitution and a vital contribution. Look at that emotion.

Then it was time for the Scouser in our team, just a minute later, to send us all into delirium. 4-3 to Liverpool.

Think the Reds enjoyed that one, we’ll let you decide!

Happy boss, happy life.

It would have been a crying shame if these goals had played out in anything but a win, we’ve been there before where the shine can be taken off them but, thankfully, we avoided that fate.

Up the comeback Reds!