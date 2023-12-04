★ PREMIUM
4 worldies & pure emotion! – 17 best photos from Liverpool’s thrilling late comeback

Have you caught your breath yet? Four world-class goals but heart palpitations to go with it, as Liverpool were in a giving mood against Fulham, but we will take each and every win!

Eleven games at Anfield. Eleven wins. This one though, may have been the most dramatic.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started us off with a sumptuous free-kick at the Anfield Road End, though it has been adjudged to be an own goal with it bouncing off Bernd Leno’s back.

But we like to think of it as Trent’s nevertheless, and look how pleased he was with the strike! And rightly so.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk (L) after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Then came Alexis Mac Allister, the timing, the distance, the accuracy. It had everything. We’ll be replaying that one time and time again!

Bing.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bang.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (L) scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bosh.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Wataru Endo was up next. Just as emotions reached a low as Fulham edged in front, the midfielder curled one into the top corner to drag the Reds back into it.

A late substitution and a vital contribution. Look at that emotion.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (R) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the third goal to equalise and level the score at 3-3 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpol won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo celebrates after scoring the third goal to equalise and level the score at 3-3 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpol won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (L) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the third goal to equalise and level the score at 3-3 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpol won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Then it was time for the Scouser in our team, just a minute later, to send us all into delirium. 4-3 to Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the winning fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2TAX94Y Liverpool, UK. 03rd Dec, 2023. Trent Alexander-Arnold #66 of Liverpool celebrates his goal to make it 4-3 during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Fulham at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, 3rd December 2023 (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images) Credit: News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

2TAX8Y8 Liverpool, UK. 03rd Dec, 2023. Trent Alexander-Arnold #66 of Liverpool celebrates his goal to make it 4-3 during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Fulham at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, 3rd December 2023 (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images) Credit: News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

Think the Reds enjoyed that one, we’ll let you decide!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, manager Jürgen Klopp and Darwin Núñez celebrate the winning fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) and captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez, wearing braided pony tails during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Happy boss, happy life.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) and captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It would have been a crying shame if these goals had played out in anything but a win, we’ve been there before where the shine can be taken off them but, thankfully, we avoided that fate.

Up the comeback Reds!

