Alexis Mac Allister was already a doubt for Liverpool’s clashes with Union SG and Man United, but the latest from Argentina suggests he could be out longer.

Mac Allister suffered a cut to his knee during the 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week, but played on for almost an hour after receiving treatment.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp cast a hopeful view on the injury, but days later admitted it “doesn’t look good” and that the midfielder could miss the next three games.

He sat out the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace as expected, but is now set to miss a longer stretch, according to TyC Sports in Argentina.

After “rigorous studies” no ligament damage was found, with the injury simply described as a “strong blow,” which will require “approximately 15 days of recovery.”

Mac Allister suffered a “deep cut” which needed two stitches, and though it does not appear a major issue from an outside perspective, it is a particularly hard injury to play through.

If the 24-year-old is out for 15 days from the win at Bramall Lane, he will certainly miss the clashes with Union SG (Dec 14), Man United (Dec 17) and West Ham in the Carabao Cup (Dec 20).

TyC Sports imply there is also doubt over his involvement against Arsenal (Dec 23) and Burnley (Dec 26), which will be frustrating for all involved.

Despite the rhetoric around his performances in the No. 6 role, Mac Allister has been a vital player for Liverpool this season, and more recently has seen an upturn in form.

In his absence, Klopp will need to carefully manage Wataru Endo through a busy period, while Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch could all be emergency options in the deep-lying role.

Academy midfielder James McConnell, 19, made the trip to Crystal Palace as part of the matchday squad, and could make his full debut against Union SG on Thursday.