Liverpool have named the 23 players flying to Belgium for the final Europa League group game against Union SG, with Mohamed Salah one of four senior players left out.

The sixth and final group game is upon us, but it is a dead rubber for Liverpool having already guaranteed their passage straight into the last 16.

It gives Jurgen Klopp some much needed flexibility in his squad selection with games coming thick and fast, and key decisions have been made.

Alexis Mac Allister has still not rejoined training after a deep cut to his knee, and he is one of a number of first-team players not making the trip, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold two of four players rested.

In the final session at the AXA Training Centre, Klopp oversaw a 27-man squad that included all his fit senior players and a handful of exciting young talent.

But he dwindled that list down to 23 for the trip to Belgium, with Alisson, Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold all left out after taking part in the session at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday.

It is a smart move to rest the four, but the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have all been named in the squad.

Though, one will hope their minutes will be managed after an intense week and with another on the horizon.

Notably, Kaide Gordon has been named in the travelling squad alongside youngsters Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Tom Hill, Lewis Koumas and Ben Doak.

Four of that above-mentioned list could start against Union SG, giving Liverpool a youthful look as they close out their Europa League group campaign.

We will hear more from Klopp when he speaks to the media in Belgium from 6.30pm (GMT) on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool squad travelling to Belgium

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Hill

Forwards: Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Gordon, Koumas