The dates and kickoff times for Liverpool’s two Carabao Cup semi-final legs against Fulham have now been confirmed, with Anfield to host the first leg.

The Reds booked their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 5-1 thrashing of West Ham, following up wins over Leicester and Bournemouth.

It means they have reached the final four of the competition for a record 19th time, with hopes they can extend their record of 13 finals.

Fulham are the opposition for the semi-finals, with Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough on the other side of the bracket.

Fixtures confirmed

The EFL have now confirmed the first leg, which is at Anfield, will be held on Wednesday, January 10, kicking off at 8pm.

Liverpool’s trip to Craven Cottage for the second leg is set for Sunday, January 24, also with an 8pm kickoff.

That means the first leg comes just three days after the FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal (Jan 7), while the second leg comes three days after the Premier League trip to Bournemouth (Jan 21).

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo will miss both semi-final legs due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively.

When is the final?

The Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley on Sunday, February 25, with the potential for a re-run of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

No club has won the League Cup more times than Liverpool (nine), with Chelsea one of only two clubs they have faced in more than one final, the other being Man United.

Fulham have never reached the final of the League Cup, with this the first time they have progressed to the semi-finals in their history.

Liverpool’s 10-0 win over Fulham in the second round in 1986/87 remains the biggest-ever one-legged scoreline in the history of the League Cup, with the tie ending 13-2 on aggregate.