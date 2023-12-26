★ PREMIUM
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring the second goal in the 90th minute during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Diogo Jota shows what’s “been missing” for Liverpool – as fans note “Paul Tierney tax”

Liverpool weren’t always convincing in their 2-0 win away to Burnley, but the returning Diogo Jota received plenty of love from supporters.

The Reds had the incentive of going top of the table on Boxing Day, and they made the perfect start when Darwin Nunez brilliantly opened the scoring early on.

From that point on, however, some sloppiness set in, with chances wasted and poor passing giving Burnley some hope.

Thankfully, Jota was on-hand to added a second in the dying minutes in his first game back from injury, though, sealing a hard-earned three points in the process.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the win on social media, as they assessed key aspects of the game.

 

Supporters were happy, even though Paul Tierney was as hapless as usual…

“Tierney is a disgrace. Completely clueless about the dynamics of the game.”

Boldizsar Fejervari on Facebook

“Good result, disgusting officiating once again. Top of the league, move on.”

William in the This Is Anfield comments

 

There was a lot of appreciation for the returning Jota…

“That’s the difference between Jota and everyone we’ve got. One chance and buries it, he’s gonna be vital when Salah goes to AFCON.”

James Chauke on Facebook

“When fit, Jota has to start over most of our forwards.”

disqus_CK8gOUKU7j in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Van Dijk and Quansah were again superb at the back…

