Liverpool weren’t always convincing in their 2-0 win away to Burnley, but the returning Diogo Jota received plenty of love from supporters.

The Reds had the incentive of going top of the table on Boxing Day, and they made the perfect start when Darwin Nunez brilliantly opened the scoring early on.

From that point on, however, some sloppiness set in, with chances wasted and poor passing giving Burnley some hope.

Thankfully, Jota was on-hand to added a second in the dying minutes in his first game back from injury, though, sealing a hard-earned three points in the process.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the win on social media, as they assessed key aspects of the game.

Supporters were happy, even though Paul Tierney was as hapless as usual…

Liverpool top of the league. Thoughts are with Paul Tierney at this difficult time. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 26, 2023

I wonder when we'll see the first game without the officials and VAR having an absolute mare — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 26, 2023

Paul Tierney a tougher opponent than Burnley but whatever 2-0 away win on Boxing Day during this pain in the ass time of year — nate (@natefc) December 26, 2023

“Tierney is a disgrace. Completely clueless about the dynamics of the game.” – Boldizsar Fejervari on Facebook

“Good result, disgusting officiating once again. Top of the league, move on.” – William in the This Is Anfield comments

Generally not into conspiracy theories about referees but my god, Paul Tierney makes it difficult. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 26, 2023

That’s a 4-0 win btw but the Paul Tierney tax Liverpool always have to pay means it was only 2-0. Should be a specific Tierney asterisks after results, the hairy-armed prick. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) December 26, 2023

Dominant for so long but wasteful in front of goal made it nervier than it should have been. 2-0 in final game of a year that started with the midfield in turmoil and LFC playing poorly. Now top. Not a bad turnaround. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 26, 2023

There was a lot of appreciation for the returning Jota…

Up on the top-of-the-table-but-often-unconvincing Reds! That threatened to become a really ugly one, but got the job done. Van Dijk MOTM, fantastic to have Jota back. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 26, 2023

Like so many of Liverpool's recent performances, today raised questions over whether their attack is truly good enough to win the Premier League. The fact is, it probably isn't without Diogo Jota, and so it's absolutely crucial he stays fit for the remainder of the season. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 26, 2023

That's what we've been missing! Jota The Slotter! — Chris Smith (@ByChrisSmith) December 26, 2023

A half-century of Liverpool goals for Diogo Jota after tonight's clincher against Burnley. It's incredible to think how may of those 50 have been deadlock-breakers, winners and clinchers. You name it, he's scored it. One of a kind. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) December 26, 2023

“That’s the difference between Jota and everyone we’ve got. One chance and buries it, he’s gonna be vital when Salah goes to AFCON.” – James Chauke on Facebook

“When fit, Jota has to start over most of our forwards.” – disqus_CK8gOUKU7j in the This Is Anfield comments

Shame Jota been missing games like Brighton, Arsenal and Utd. Convinced if he was an option we probably have another 4 points at least — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) December 26, 2023

?? Diogo Jota is averaging a goal every 103 minutes for #LFC this season – more than any other #LFC player including Mohamed Salah (122). Fantastic to have him back. Took him just a few minutes to score his first goal after being out for a month. #LFC have missed him.… pic.twitter.com/9JW3eFqqK5 — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) December 26, 2023

Diogo Jota staying consistently fit increases our chances of winning trophies this season significantly — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) December 26, 2023

Can we just keep Diogo Jota fit forever pls? — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) December 26, 2023

Van Dijk and Quansah were again superb at the back…

Man of the match wise Virgil and Quansah very good, Gomez fantastic again and other than the sloppy pass late on Endo was really good. Seems to be the same names coming up game on game currently. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) December 26, 2023

Don’t put anyone in the same sentence as Van Dijk btw, he’s untouchable. Best defender in the world by far — ? (@TheImmortalKop) December 26, 2023

Shame on everyone who said Van Dijk was done. Best in the world and it’s not even close. — Dan (@Dan23_92) December 26, 2023

Jarell Quansah though. Just doesn't put in a bad shift. Won 9 of his 11 aerial duels and completed 95 of 109 passes (87%). Boring cliche thing to say I know, but if he was playing like this for Brighton he'd be getting linked to top clubs for £70m+ — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) December 26, 2023

The best thing about Jarell Quansah is the more games he starts for Liverpool the less you actually notice him. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) December 26, 2023