Europa League last 16: All you need to know – draw, fixtures & dates

Liverpool won their fourth Europa League game in their group campaign on Thursday to seal their place as group winners, but what does it mean for the bigger picture?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side did what they needed to do by securing a comfortable 4-0 win over LASK, and with the other match in Group E ending in a 0-0 draw, Liverpool are confirmed as group winners.

With one game to spare it gives the Reds some breathing room for their trip to Belgium on December 14, the fourth game of the month in the space of 11 days.

It also ensures the Reds do not have two games added to their schedule in February, which will not be lost on Klopp and Co.

But what’s next for the Reds in this competition?

What now?

Liverpool will face Union SG in Belgium on December 14, their final group game and a chance for Klopp to heavily rotate his side without being too concerned over the result.

Then, they will wait and see who they could meet in the last 16. The knockout round play-offs take place on February 15 and 22, with group runners-up meeting Champions League third-place drop outs.

It is a huge advantage to progress straight to the last 16 – Liverpool will be a seeded team, and they will be drawn against an unseeded side.

When is the draw?

The draw for the last 16 will be held on February 23.

The Reds’ possible opponents will be confirmed on February 22, after the second leg of the knockout round play-offs.

Liverpool will meet one of the eight teams who advance from the knockout play-offs, but they will not be eligible to face Brighton and West Ham should they progress, as no side can face another from the same national association.

They cannot face an opponents they met during the group stage either.

When will the last 16 be played?

Once their final group game is out of the way, Liverpool will not be in Europa action until early March.

The last 16 ties will be played over two legs, the first on March 7 and the second on March 14.

As a group winner, Klopp’s side will be the away side for the first leg.

Other key dates

Round of 16 fixtures: March 7 and 14

Quarter-finals & semi-final draw: March 15

Quarter-final fixtures: April 11 and 18

Semi-final fixtures: May 2 and 9

Final: May 22