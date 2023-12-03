Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for Liverpool vs. Fulham with a stunning free-kick from range that deserves to be rewatched again and again.

After netting the equaliser against Man City a week previous, Alexander-Arnold was on the scoresheet again in his next start for the Reds.

It came from a set-piece, standing over the free-kick alongside Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai before taking responsibility.

The right-back stepped up and arrowed an unstoppable strike in off the crossbar to Liverpool put 1-0 up.

With the game not on TV in the UK, many supporters were denied the opportunity to see Alexander-Arnold’s – and, for that matter, Alexis Mac Allister‘s – brilliant effort live.

But the view from the stands makes his opener look even the better:

The No. 66 has now scored each of the last four direct free-kicks from Liverpool players, with his last coming against Chelsea on the day the Reds lifted the title in 2020.

Not counting his powerful drive against the Blues that season due to Salah’s backheel, Alexander-Arnold has netted five times directly from a free-kick.

That includes his first ever for the club against Hoffenheim back in 2017, along with special strikes against Watford and Crystal Palace.

The vice-captain wheeled away with his new celebration, shushing the away fans, having just pulled off a piece of magic at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has now scored 18 goals in 290 appearances for Liverpool, with 14 goals in the Premier League meaning he is the 49th highest-scoring defender in the history of the English top flight.

John Terry is top with 41, though Ashley Young (49) has netted more but after spending much of his career as a winger.