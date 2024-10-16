Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi may not be over just yet and Giorgi Mamardashvili is bullish about becoming the Reds’ No. 1 goalkeeper.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The disappointment of not signing Zubimendi has been eased by the fact that Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have excelled in a double pivot.

It was a failed summer transfer that still stung, though, and some Liverpool supporters still feel a new No. 6 is needed, especially against top-quality opponents.

According to journalist David Lynch, sources are “refusing to rule out going back in for” Zubimendi in January, stating that “no sense is given that bridges between player and club have been completely burned.”

He adds that Liverpool want to sign a “tempo-setter” in midfield instead of a “destroyer,” with a transfer midway through the season “entirely possible.”

This is an encouraging claim from the reliable Lynch, and a taxing upcoming run of fixtures may highlight the need for a No. 6 more than in the last few months.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Mamardashvili has said he will “fight” to be Liverpool’s No. 1 next season, even if Alisson “does not leave.” We like that bullish approach!

Liverpool have poached Feyenoord again for another key staff member who has worked with Slot, with Roderick van der Ham coming in as a video analyst

Liverpool injury latest: Likely return dates for Alisson, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and more

Liverpool’s role in seeing Mo Salah return early from international action has been explained, they had concerns over his back and knees on an artificial pitch

Liverpool fans shouldn’t expect to see assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff replicate Pep Lijnders in terms of speaking to the media before League Cup games, he prefers to stay behind the camera

Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah captained Northern Ireland and England U21s respectively on Tuesday evening, enjoying a combined 12-0 win!

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: 20 years on: The Fulham fightback that inspired Istanbul heroics, by Aaron Cutler

INTERNATIONAL ROUNDUP: Luis Diaz scored in his final game as Mac Allister eased injury concerns, and Ben Doak had a front row seat to a Cristiano Ronaldo tantrum

VIDEO: We spoke to Italian journalist Nima Tavallaey about Federico Chiesa and what he can bring to Liverpool, enjoy!

Here’s what Slot has been up to during the international break, including a trip to see VV Heino vs. ONS Sneek in the fifth-tier of Dutch football. Rock and roll!

REMINDER: Liverpool’s Christmas fixtures have been confirmed, with the Reds’ full December and January schedule available HERE!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as England’s new manager, signing an 18-month deal until after the 2026 World Cup. His relationship with the media could be one to watch, who will readily remind us he’s not English!

Man City reportedly see Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, should the Spaniard leave next summer. Liverpool were strongly linked with him before Slot arrived! (Guardian)

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and registered two assists in Argentina’s 6-0 win over Bolivia that also saw Mac Allister start. The GOAT is still a joke!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2021, Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners away to Watford in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were also on the scoresheet during a season that threatened to end in quadruple glory at one point.

A goal you'll enjoy watching on repeat ? Here's every angle of Mo Salah's magnificent winner against Man City, presented by @Sonos ? pic.twitter.com/QerOQh8gwz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2022

A year later, a superb Salah solo effort secured a massive 1-0 victory at home to City, in one of the high points of an otherwise frustrating campaign.

What times we all had under Klopp!